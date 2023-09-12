Entertainment
1News

Jazz Thornton collapses in Celebrity Treasure Island teaser

By Matty Mclean, Breakfast Presenter
33 mins ago

It’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shot - mental health advocate Jazz Thornton, wrapped in a blanket, surrounded by production crew, on the set of the latest season of Celebrity Treasure Island.

But keen eyes will be wondering - what on earth caused such a scene?

“I found out very quickly that asthma, recovering from Covid, torrential rain, and a two hour long challenge was a lethal cocktail to land yourself in a medical emergency,” Jazz said.

In fact, it turns out being a former winner of the show offers me an insight not necessarily afforded to others, with many of this year’s 18-strong cast happy to provide me juicy tid-bits on what viewers can expect.

“Every day…something happened that completely changed the game,” comedian Eli Matthewson said.

“I kept thinking ‘that’s the twist of the season’, and then something else even more wild would happen.”

Indeed, the newly-released super tease trailer for the fifth instalment of CTI offers up so much drama in just two and a half minutes, it’s almost whiplash inducing.

There’s Māori activist Tāme Iti referring to an unknown contestant as “a dumbass”.

Comedian Laura Daniel, more furious than we’ve ever seen her, admonishes: “Honestly you don’t want to see me when I’m pissed off."

Lotto presenter Jordan Vandermade, through sobs, admits “Yeah, it’s intense”.

One half of The Bachelor NZ’s only success stories, Matilda Green, is also in tears. “Oh my god, I’m losing it,” she cries.

And then there’s a scene so dramatic, it’s sure to leave our jaws on the floor.

“Wait a second Jayden. I’m holding the mercy card. I’m using it now,” pipes up Eli Matthewson.

Mercy Cards, in past seasons, have been used as a way of saving a player in the event they lose an elimination battle.

But - drama - Shortland Street icon Blair Strang, famous for playing ambulance officer Rangi Heremaia on Shortland Street between 1995 and 2001, counters.

“Wait a second Jayden.”

We don’t quite know what ace Strang has up his sleeve, but apparently it’s a scroll “never seen on the show before”.

“I never thought Rangi from Shorty would become my mortal enemy, “ Matthewson tells me, “but life comes at you fast on the island”.

Fellow contestant, comedian James Mustapic agrees.

“As a massive fan of the show, I had high expectations - but every day they were exceeded,” the funny man said.

“It’s the show you know and love, but with a whole bunch of twists and turns.”

Honestly, we can’t wait. Game on.

Celebrity Treasure Island: Te Waipounamu begins Monday 18 September on TVNZ2 and TVNZ+

EntertainmentTelevision

SHARE ME

More Stories

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Sixteen current and former staffers told Rolling Stone that Fallon's erratic behaviour spoiled their "dream" of working in late-night television.

Sat, Sep 9

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on urgent surgery to save baby's life

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on urgent surgery to save baby's life

"Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing," the reality TV star said.

Thu, Sep 7

Arrest warrant issued for Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker

Arrest warrant issued for Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker

Thu, Sep 7

The Crown 'to end with King Charles' second wedding'

The Crown 'to end with King Charles' second wedding'

Wed, Sep 6

'Irretrievably broken': Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner

'Irretrievably broken': Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner

Wed, Sep 6

Cop nabs The Hoff and Rhys Darby on Stewart Island / Rakiura

Cop nabs The Hoff and Rhys Darby on Stewart Island / Rakiura

Wed, Sep 6

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

2 mins ago

Dunedin deputy mayor resigns over working relationship with mayor

0:19

Dunedin deputy mayor resigns over working relationship with mayor

28 mins ago

Jimmy Neesham ready to give World Cup 'one last, good crack'

Jimmy Neesham ready to give World Cup 'one last, good crack'

33 mins ago

Jazz Thornton collapses in Celebrity Treasure Island teaser

2:31

Jazz Thornton collapses in Celebrity Treasure Island teaser

56 mins ago

Cancer patients travelling for treatment due to doctor shortage

Cancer patients travelling for treatment due to doctor shortage

6:54am

All Blacks 'won’t be taking any risks' with injured Cane - Ryan

All Blacks 'won’t be taking any risks' with injured Cane - Ryan

6:42am

Crowds, heat and 'chaotic' metro journeys at RWC, say Kiwi fans

Crowds, heat and 'chaotic' metro journeys at RWC, say Kiwi fans

More from Entertainment

Jazz Thornton collapses in Celebrity Treasure Island teaser

Jazz Thornton collapses in Celebrity Treasure Island teaser

The mental health advocate was quickly wrapped in a blanket and surrounded by production crew on the set of the latest season of the show.

33 mins ago

Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed by bomb threat

Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed by bomb threat

The Saturday night premiere of the film at Toronto's Roy Thomson Hall was delayed by about 20 minutes while authorities verified that the threat wasn't credible.

9:30pm

Chris Evans reportedly marries Alba Bapista in 'at-home' wedding

Chris Evans reportedly marries Alba Bapista in 'at-home' wedding

7:00pm

The Weeknd reschedules Auckland show

The Weeknd reschedules Auckland show

2:37pm

Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed third child

Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed third child

Sun, Sep 10