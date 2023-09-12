Jazz Thornton collapses in Celebrity Treasure Island teaser

It’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shot - mental health advocate Jazz Thornton, wrapped in a blanket, surrounded by production crew, on the set of the latest season of Celebrity Treasure Island.

But keen eyes will be wondering - what on earth caused such a scene?

“I found out very quickly that asthma, recovering from Covid, torrential rain, and a two hour long challenge was a lethal cocktail to land yourself in a medical emergency,” Jazz said.

In fact, it turns out being a former winner of the show offers me an insight not necessarily afforded to others, with many of this year’s 18-strong cast happy to provide me juicy tid-bits on what viewers can expect.

“Every day…something happened that completely changed the game,” comedian Eli Matthewson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I kept thinking ‘that’s the twist of the season’, and then something else even more wild would happen.”

Indeed, the newly-released super tease trailer for the fifth instalment of CTI offers up so much drama in just two and a half minutes, it’s almost whiplash inducing.

There’s Māori activist Tāme Iti referring to an unknown contestant as “a dumbass”.

Comedian Laura Daniel, more furious than we’ve ever seen her, admonishes: “Honestly you don’t want to see me when I’m pissed off."

Lotto presenter Jordan Vandermade, through sobs, admits “Yeah, it’s intense”.

One half of The Bachelor NZ’s only success stories, Matilda Green, is also in tears. “Oh my god, I’m losing it,” she cries.

And then there’s a scene so dramatic, it’s sure to leave our jaws on the floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Wait a second Jayden. I’m holding the mercy card. I’m using it now,” pipes up Eli Matthewson.

Mercy Cards, in past seasons, have been used as a way of saving a player in the event they lose an elimination battle.

But - drama - Shortland Street icon Blair Strang, famous for playing ambulance officer Rangi Heremaia on Shortland Street between 1995 and 2001, counters.

“Wait a second Jayden.”

We don’t quite know what ace Strang has up his sleeve, but apparently it’s a scroll “never seen on the show before”.

“I never thought Rangi from Shorty would become my mortal enemy, “ Matthewson tells me, “but life comes at you fast on the island”.

Fellow contestant, comedian James Mustapic agrees.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a massive fan of the show, I had high expectations - but every day they were exceeded,” the funny man said.

“It’s the show you know and love, but with a whole bunch of twists and turns.”

Honestly, we can’t wait. Game on.

Celebrity Treasure Island: Te Waipounamu begins Monday 18 September on TVNZ2 and TVNZ+