Cher to release her first Christmas album

28 mins ago
The Cher Christmas album cover.

The Cher Christmas album cover. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Cher has announced her first ever Christmas album.

The 77-year-old music legend took to her Instagram account to let her 2.6 million followers know that they will be able to celebrate the holiday season with her providing the soundtrack.

Posting the record's festive cover art, Cher said: "Are you spending Christmas with me?"

The Believe singer also shared an alternative album cover in which she has blonde hair and is wearing a silver glittery gown, posting: "Christmas already? But I’ve got nothing to wear..."

Although the release date has not yet been confirmed, fans can pre-order the LP now.

Cher is "really, really excited" about the album, and has promised a host of duets with several "special" singers.

She recently said: "It's a Cher Christmas album. It's not your mother’s Christmas album.

“I'm really, really excited because there's millions of people on it, and I've never had duets. I've never had people on any of my records."

Speaking about the very "special" guests, Cher added: "I mean, I'm in awe of all of them."

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

The initial lineup for Wellington’s Jim Beam Homegrown has been announced, with a number of iconic Kiwi artists returning to the iconic waterfront festival.

10:34am

Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed by bomb threat

Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed by bomb threat

The Saturday night premiere of the film at Toronto's Roy Thomson Hall was delayed by about 20 minutes while authorities verified that the threat wasn't credible.

9:30pm

The Weeknd reschedules Auckland show

The Weeknd reschedules Auckland show

2:37pm

Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

Sun, Sep 10

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Fri, Sep 8

Drake says highly anticipated new album will arrive this month

Drake says highly anticipated new album will arrive this month

Fri, Sep 8

4 mins ago

Massive whale washes up on Horowhenua beach

Massive whale washes up on Horowhenua beach

17 mins ago

Over 2000 feared dead in Libya after storm causes severe flooding

Over 2000 feared dead in Libya after storm causes severe flooding

28 mins ago

38 mins ago

River of wine paints Portuguese town red after tanks burst

River of wine paints Portuguese town red after tanks burst

49 mins ago

Warriors home final tickets sell out within minutes

Warriors home final tickets sell out within minutes

50 mins ago

Prefu: Economy 'holding its own' – Grant Robertson

Prefu: Economy 'holding its own' – Grant Robertson

The 77-year-old is looking to spread some Christmas Cher very soon.

28 mins ago

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

The initial lineup for Wellington’s Jim Beam Homegrown has been announced, with a number of iconic Kiwi artists returning to the iconic waterfront festival.

10:34am

Taika Waititi talks the All Blacks, tall poppies and Tour De Rugby

Taika Waititi talks the All Blacks, tall poppies and Tour De Rugby

10:18am

Jazz Thornton collapses in Celebrity Treasure Island teaser

Jazz Thornton collapses in Celebrity Treasure Island teaser

7:33am

Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed by bomb threat

Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed by bomb threat

9:30pm