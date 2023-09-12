Business
Air NZ expects 'significant' disruption over engine issue

12:55pm
Air NZ has 16 A320/321NEO planes in its fleet, which service Australia and the Pacific islands – sometimes domestic New Zealand as well.

Air NZ has 16 A320/321NEO planes in its fleet, which service Australia and the Pacific islands – sometimes domestic New Zealand as well.

Air New Zealand is expecting to experience “significant” disruption into next year as problems continue to plague its Pratt and Whitney engines.

In a statement to the NZX, the airline said around 600 to 700 engines will be impacted globally by a “condition” affecting the Geared Turbo-Fan (GTF) jet engine fleet’s maintenance plan over the next three years.

“This issue will further reduce engine availability and is expected to have a significant impact on the airline’s schedule from January 2024,” the airline said.

“It does not present a safety issue.”

They will be working with Pratt & Whitney to implement a new maintenance plan and asses how it will affect the airline's schedule.

The revised plan is expected to be completed within the next two months.

‘‘While there is no immediate impact to Air New Zealand’s flights, it is likely the airline will need to make adjustments to its schedule in coming months, some of which may be significant.’'

The airline is asking customers not to call its contact centre. It will advise customers once the schedule impacts have been assessed.

