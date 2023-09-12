New Zealand
7 arrested as guns, drugs seized during Gore search warrants

11:57am
A firearm seized by police during the search warrants.

A firearm seized by police during the search warrants. (Source: Supplied)

Seven people have been arrested in Southland, with cannabis, property, and guns seized after a series of search warrants were carried out.

Police in Gore carried out 19 search warrants across the area and have filed 37 charges in an attempt to disrupt firearms-related offending.

“This operation targeted a number of individuals identified as being allegedly unlawfully possessing and supplying firearms in the eastern Southland area following a number of incidents involving firearms that occurred in the area earlier this year,” Southland area commander Inspector Mike Bowman said.

A stolen air compressor seized by police.

A stolen air compressor seized by police. (Source: Supplied)

During the searches, three guns, two cannabis plants and over $8000 worth of stolen property were seized.

Seven people, aged between 30 and 44, have been arrested and are due to appear in the Gore District Court over the next month.

“The charges filed relate to unlawful possession and supply of firearms and ammunition, receiving stolen property, and possession supply of methamphetamine and cannabis,” Bowman said.

Another two people have been directed to an alternative resolution process.

“These arrests and charges should send a message to those members of the community engaging in this kind of offending that Police will be knocking on their door any time.”

