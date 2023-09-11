Politics
1News

Willis defends tax policy from 'frontline' service funding slash claims

8:56am

National’s deputy leader and finance spokesperson Nicola Willis has defended her party’s tax policy after claims it would see funding for some frontline services slashed.

Over the weekend, the Council of Trade Unions (CTU) said it had identified $2.5 billion of cuts to public services, which it said Kiwis would see as frontline.

It included areas such as customs, biosecurity and cybersecurity.

National said the cuts are aimed at cutting bureaucracy and “back office services”, but the CTU said: “These are not back-office services."

“These are not areas that should be under the microscope for cuts. These should be areas where there is cross-party consensus that we need to invest more,” CTU economist Craig Renney said.

Renney said he's concerned that should the National's tax policy fail, more cuts will be on the horizon.

"The cuts to public services will have to get even bigger if their overseas tax measures fail to bring in the $3.6bn necessary. National says that $2.3bn in tax cuts for landlords are necessary, but it hasn’t identified why possible cuts to frontline services, such as search and rescue, are necessary," he said.

"New Zealanders deserve to know how National will make its sums work without cutting the essential services that are in their sights.”

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, Willis defended the policy.

She said the party has been “very careful” when building it.

“What we’ve specifically done is we’ve listed agencies where there’s been increases in expenditure over the past six years,” she said.

“We’ve said, let's look at the overall increase in spending, which is up about 62%, let’s direct these agencies, protect front line services, come back to us by Christmas with what reductions you can make in your backroom costs."

Willis said the party only wants to see the departments reduce their spending by 6.5%, which she called a “very careful, conservative approach".

She wanted to see government departments show the "same constraint” as people impacted by the rising cost of living - by taking measures to make each dollar last longer.

“That’s why we’re only asking that they reduce their spending by 6.5% so they can support their critical frontline functions.”

Attacking National, not Labour - Willis

She also took a shot at the CTU itself.

She said its recent “attacks” only target National’s policies and not Labour.

“A lot of the attacks that have happened in the past few days are from people who are expecting us to be able to put two and two together, a tax plan that is generous without cutting frontline services.

“When Grant Robertson came out and said he was going to cut $4 billion, the CTU were silent.

“It’s only when National are that there’s any critique.”

The CTU made headlines across the country last week as politicians launched into campaign mode ahead of the election.

"I just think it's incredibly sad – and pathetic, to be honest," Christopher Luxon said.

"I just think it's incredibly sad – and pathetic, to be honest," Christopher Luxon said. (Source: 1News)

They faced criticism from National after launching a campaign with a front page advertisement in the NZ Herald that called leader Christopher Luxon "out of touch" and "too much risk".

Luxon branded the campaign as "incredibly sad" and "pathetic".

"From a CTU point of view, they purport to support working people. I would've thought they wanted to come out in support of our tax plan last week," Luxon said.

New ZealandPoliticsYour Vote 2023

SHARE ME

More Stories

Mayor backs National's vow to end motel emergency housing in Rotorua

Mayor backs National's vow to end motel emergency housing in Rotorua

Mayor Tania Tapsell noted progress made under Labour in ending emergency housing in Rotorua motels, but said "the urgency must be there" in the future.

44 mins ago

4:13

Tāmaki Makaurau, where a Cabinet minister could lose their seat

Tāmaki Makaurau, where a Cabinet minister could lose their seat

Labour Cabinet Minister Peeni Henare is facing a tough fight to hold onto the Māori electorate of Tāmaki Makaurau, amid a strong challenge from Te Pāti Māori.

3:08pm

6:37

Te Pāti Māori address 'failed system' in new health policy

Te Pāti Māori address 'failed system' in new health policy

2:47pm

Chris Hipkins reveals Labour's nine-point 'pledge' to voters

Chris Hipkins reveals Labour's nine-point 'pledge' to voters

1:42pm

Greens set target to protect 30% of NZ marine space by 2030

Greens set target to protect 30% of NZ marine space by 2030

1:30pm

National to bring back national health targets if elected

National to bring back national health targets if elected

12:31pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

8 mins ago

Scotty Stevenson: NZ have style issues, England's heart beats strongly

Scotty Stevenson: NZ have style issues, England's heart beats strongly

21 mins ago

Fair Go: What are the rights for those with assistance dogs?

9:03

Fair Go: What are the rights for those with assistance dogs?

37 mins ago

Dixon wins final race of IndyCar season, finishes second overall

Dixon wins final race of IndyCar season, finishes second overall

44 mins ago

Mayor backs National's vow to end motel emergency housing in Rotorua

4:13

Mayor backs National's vow to end motel emergency housing in Rotorua

9:49am

Agony for Fiji as Wales hang on for controversial victory

Agony for Fiji as Wales hang on for controversial victory

9:39am

Sabotage attempts at polling stations in Russia-occupied Ukraine

Sabotage attempts at polling stations in Russia-occupied Ukraine

More from Entertainment

Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed third child

Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed third child

The on/off couple have had a third child — named Techno Mechanicus.

9:55pm

Kutcher, Kunis apologise for supporting convicted rapist co-star

Kutcher, Kunis apologise for supporting convicted rapist co-star

That '70s Show star Danny Masterson was recently sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being found guilty of two counts of forcible rape against two women.

1:58pm

Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

Sun, Sep 10

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Sat, Sep 9

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Fri, Sep 8