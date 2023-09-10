Politics
Watch: Pirate Luxon battles with sword on campaign trail

4:17pm

Dressed as a pirate and in front of a group of small children, Christopher Luxon has gotten himself into a fight on the campaign trail.

The National leader practised his duelling skills with a performer at this year's Fairy and Pirate Festival in Auckland's Ellerslie.

Prior to the encounter, he could be seen taking photos with families and children while walking around the event.

"Come here ya blaggard!" a performer holding a sword could be heard yelling at Luxon.

He was joined by National's Maungakiekie candidate Greg Fleming, both hoping to get cut-through with voters in the electorate weeks out from the election.

It comes at the end of a week that saw Labour leader Chris Hipkins tickling a robot and Luxon putting his ice cream service skills to the test.

