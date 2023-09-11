Football
Spanish football chief says he will resign after kiss scandal

8:40am
Rubiales has insisted the kiss was consensual. Hermoso has denied that in statements issued by her and her players' union.

Suspended Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales says he will resign after a kiss scandal, which has rocked world football.

The football chief copped major criticism after he kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after the FIFA Women's World Cup final last month.

While he claims the kiss was "mutual" and "consensual", Hermoso has accused him of sexual harassment, saying she never gave consent.

Speaking to UK TV personality Piers Morgan this morning, Rubiales said he could no longer carry out his duties.

"I cannot continue my work," he said.

He has also resigned from his position on UEFA's executive committee.

"After the quick suspension carried out by FIFA, plus the rest of open proceedings against me, it is evident that I will not be able to return to my position," a further statement from Rubiales reported by the BBC read.

"Insisting on waiting and holding on is not going to contribute to anything positive, neither to the federation nor to Spanish football."

More to come.

