Nine arrested overnight for retail crimes across Auckland

1:06pm
Police at incident scene. (Source: 1News)

Nine people in separate groups were arrested overnight for retail crimes in Tāmaki Makaurau, five of them aged under 18.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong told 1News that two groups of offenders were taken into custody early this morning, the first arrests following a burglary attempt at a commercial property in Epsom around 1am.

“Those involved have attempted to break into the address using a vehicle to gain entry, however they have been unsuccessful," he said.

“The vehicle involved was abandoned at the scene and those involved have fled in a second vehicle, which is believed to have been stolen.”

Around 1.15am, reports were received of another break-in using a vehicle on Broadway in Newmarket.

"[The Eagle helicopter] observed an SUV leaving the area before being abandoned nearby.

“Those involved then entered a second vehicle and Police have monitored this vehicle as it travelled south on the Southern Motorway before exiting at Hill Road, where it was spiked.”

The vehicle eventually came to a stop on Weymouth Road, Manurewa, its five occupants were taken into custody and police found inside it "a range of stolen branded property, as well as a firearm”.

Four people aged 19-24 face several counts of burglary and unlawful takes and are due to appear in Auckland District Court today, and a 16-year-old is also due to appear in the Auckland Youth Court today.

Meanwhile on the North Shore, police were called to a Milford address after reports of two people breaking in.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland said a number of items were taken before a vehicle fled the scene, though it is not believed the vehicle was used to break into the premises.

The vehicle was followed and eventually spiked in Silverdale, then came to a stop in Wainui.

Four people aged 14-16 fled the vehicle, however all were apprehended a short distance away.

Armstrong said all matters now lie before the courts.

“This brazen and often violent offending being inflicted on our community is unacceptable, and those who choose to engage can expect to be held to account,” he concluded.

