Mayor backs National's vow to end motel emergency housing in Rotorua

Mayor Tania Tapsell is supportive of National's vow to put an end to emergency housing in Rotorua motels within two years if it wins the upcoming election.

Speaking with Jack Tame on Q+A yesterday, party leader Christopher Luxon said he wanted to see a clampdown on unruly tenants that mistreat state-provided accommodation.

"I'm gonna be prioritising those that want a state house, that deserve a state house, that can't get one over those that are disrespecting a state house," he said.

Along the same vein, National has now vowed to end Rotorua's emergency housing crisis before 2026, arguing that Labour has "given up" on the tourist destination.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell joined Breakfast this morning, endorsing National's proposal while also acknowledging developments made under the current government.

"Rotorua has been asking for the end of emergency housing motels for quite some time now. In the last year we have had significant progress with the government, so we do have to thank them for that.

"What we want is for the people that have to be in the motels to be able to be moved on to more adequate housing, and I do think that's where the National Party have gotten it right in terms of focusing on how... we prioritise the families and make sure that this isn't a long-term housing option."

Tapsell also supported the party's proposal to allow community housing providers, rather than just Kāinga Ora, to produce social housing options.

"I think that's actually key to solving this issue, because with the community housing providers, that makes sure that we have local solutions. Because one of the things we saw in Rotorua is it got so bad because we started having to take people in from all over the country.

"That had stopped, we do have half of the households in those motels than we did one year ago, which is very positive, however if we're thinking about those who do need a place to stay, they too are likely to want to stay in the communities where they're from, and that's where those community housing providers can be helpful."

She noted that Kāinga Ora has built over 300 homes in Rotorua under the current government, but said regardless of the election outcome, "the urgency must be there".

"I'm all for local solutions and making sure that they are also working alongside councils and our communities."