Kiwi Routliffe wins US Open women's doubles title

Kiwi Erin Routliffe has claimed the women’s doubles crown at the US Open with Canadian partner Gaby Dabrowski.

In just their fourth tournament together they beat 2020 champions Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva 7-6 (9), 6-3.

It was the first Grand Slam women's doubles title for both Dabrowski, a Canadian, and Routliffe, who is from New Zealand.

The No. 16 seeds in Flushing Meadows first paired up earlier this summer in Montreal.

After the lengthy tiebreaker in which both teams had set points, Dabrowski and Routliffe quickly seized control in the second set by breaking Zvonarena's serve in the first game, then Siegemund's in the third for a 3-0 lead.

The No. 12 seeds won the next two games and were within 4-3 after Siegemund held during a lengthy game, but Dabrowski and Routliffe won the next two games to close it out.

Siegemund and Zvonareva were playing in their first tournament together when they won the title at Flushing Meadows, with no fans attending because of Covid-19 restrictions. They have won four championships as a team.

"Doubles is sometimes not the most watched, but we really appreciate you coming to cheer for us," Routliffe said. "Thanks to Gaby for playing with me. She really took a chance on me, and I really appreciate it and love her for it."

"I hope we can have many great results to come in the future."