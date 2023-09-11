Tennis
Associated Press

Kiwi Routliffe wins US Open women's doubles title

4 mins ago
Erin Routliffe and Gaby Dabrowski celebrate their US Open win

Erin Routliffe and Gaby Dabrowski celebrate their US Open win (Source: Getty)

Kiwi Erin Routliffe has claimed the women’s doubles crown at the US Open with Canadian partner Gaby Dabrowski.

In just their fourth tournament together they beat 2020 champions Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva 7-6 (9), 6-3.

It was the first Grand Slam women's doubles title for both Dabrowski, a Canadian, and Routliffe, who is from New Zealand.

The No. 16 seeds in Flushing Meadows first paired up earlier this summer in Montreal.

After the lengthy tiebreaker in which both teams had set points, Dabrowski and Routliffe quickly seized control in the second set by breaking Zvonarena's serve in the first game, then Siegemund's in the third for a 3-0 lead.

The No. 12 seeds won the next two games and were within 4-3 after Siegemund held during a lengthy game, but Dabrowski and Routliffe won the next two games to close it out.

Siegemund and Zvonareva were playing in their first tournament together when they won the title at Flushing Meadows, with no fans attending because of Covid-19 restrictions. They have won four championships as a team.

"Doubles is sometimes not the most watched, but we really appreciate you coming to cheer for us," Routliffe said. "Thanks to Gaby for playing with me. She really took a chance on me, and I really appreciate it and love her for it."

"I hope we can have many great results to come in the future."

Tennis

SHARE ME

More Stories

Local hero Coco Gauff wins US Open, her first Grand Slam title

Local hero Coco Gauff wins US Open, her first Grand Slam title

It's a day to remember for the 19-year-old.

10:59am

Medvedev ousts Alcaraz to reach US Open final where Djokovic awaits

Medvedev ousts Alcaraz to reach US Open final where Djokovic awaits

The No. 3-seeded Medvedev won his lone major championship at Flushing Meadows in 2021 by defeating 23-time Slam winner Djokovic in that year's title match.

Sat, Sep 9

Routliffe eases into US Open final in straight sets

Routliffe eases into US Open final in straight sets

Sat, Sep 9

Man glues bare feet to concrete in US Open climate protest

Man glues bare feet to concrete in US Open climate protest

Fri, Sep 8

Routliffe pulls off stunning comeback to make US Open semis

Routliffe pulls off stunning comeback to make US Open semis

Wed, Sep 6

1:39

US Open: Alcaraz storms into QFs, Routliffe advances in doubles

US Open: Alcaraz storms into QFs, Routliffe advances in doubles

Tue, Sep 5

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

4 mins ago

BREAKING

Kiwi Routliffe wins US Open women's doubles title

Kiwi Routliffe wins US Open women's doubles title

19 mins ago

RWC to improve Marseille stadium access after fans miss kick-off

RWC to improve Marseille stadium access after fans miss kick-off

38 mins ago

Esk Valley family remember beloved 2-year-old swept away in floodwater

3:06

Esk Valley family remember beloved 2-year-old swept away in floodwater

7:28am

Russia turns to old ally North Korea to resupply army in Ukraine

Russia turns to old ally North Korea to resupply army in Ukraine

7:08am

Taxidermied huia birds sell for over $400k at British auction

Taxidermied huia birds sell for over $400k at British auction

6:52am

Drone attack kills 43 in Sudan’s capital as rival troops battle

Drone attack kills 43 in Sudan’s capital as rival troops battle

More from Entertainment

Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed third child

Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed third child

The on/off couple have had a third child — named Techno Mechanicus.

9:55pm

Kutcher, Kunis apologise for supporting convicted rapist co-star

Kutcher, Kunis apologise for supporting convicted rapist co-star

That '70s Show star Danny Masterson was recently sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being found guilty of two counts of forcible rape against two women.

1:58pm

Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

Sun, Sep 10

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Sat, Sep 9

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Fri, Sep 8