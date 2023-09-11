Heavy rain sees flooding on Auckland motorway during rush hour

Flooding has blocked one lane of the Southern Motorway and delayed Onehunga train services as rush hour begins in Auckland.

The left southbound lane has flooded between the Penrose Rd overbridge and the South Eastern Hwy off-ramp.

Waka Kotahi asked drivers to merge to the right and to expect delays.

Flooding on the tracks near Onehunga Train Station caused services to be suspended this afternoon for a time. Just before 5pm Auckland Transport said services were being resumed with delays.

ADVERTISEMENT

Auckland Transport advised that scheduled buses will accept train tickets and AT Hop cards.

Heavy rain is expected to continue into the evening for Auckland.

MetService is forecasting as much as 6.3mm of rainfall an hour between 7 and 8pm.