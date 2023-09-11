New Zealand
1News

Heavy rain sees flooding on Auckland motorway during rush hour

8 mins ago
Flooding on State Highway 1 in Auckland today.

Flooding on State Highway 1 in Auckland today. (Source: Waka Kotahi NZTA)

Flooding has blocked one lane of the Southern Motorway and delayed Onehunga train services as rush hour begins in Auckland.

The left southbound lane has flooded between the Penrose Rd overbridge and the South Eastern Hwy off-ramp.

Waka Kotahi asked drivers to merge to the right and to expect delays.

Flooding on the tracks near Onehunga Train Station caused services to be suspended this afternoon for a time. Just before 5pm Auckland Transport said services were being resumed with delays.

Auckland Transport advised that scheduled buses will accept train tickets and AT Hop cards.

Heavy rain is expected to continue into the evening for Auckland.

MetService is forecasting as much as 6.3mm of rainfall an hour between 7 and 8pm.

New ZealandAucklandWeather News

SHARE ME

More Stories

Nine arrested overnight for retail crimes across Auckland

Nine arrested overnight for retail crimes across Auckland

Two separate groups face multiple charges, five of those arrested being aged under 18.

1:06pm

Homicide probe launched after person's death in Auckland

Homicide probe launched after person's death in Auckland

A person at a Te Atatū address was hospitalised in a critical condition this morning, but has since died of their injuries.

11:16am

0:31

Esk Valley family remember beloved 2-year-old swept away in floodwater

Esk Valley family remember beloved 2-year-old swept away in floodwater

7:53am

3:06

Man rescued after getting stuck on cliff at Auckland's Piha Beach

Man rescued after getting stuck on cliff at Auckland's Piha Beach

8:53pm

Active front expected to bring heavy rain to West Coast

Active front expected to bring heavy rain to West Coast

6:45pm

Watch: Pirate Luxon battles with sword on campaign trail

Watch: Pirate Luxon battles with sword on campaign trail

Sun, Sep 10

1:24

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

8 mins ago

BREAKING

Heavy rain sees flooding on Auckland motorway during rush hour

Heavy rain sees flooding on Auckland motorway during rush hour

10 mins ago

Jack Wighton biting charge goes straight to NRL judiciary

Jack Wighton biting charge goes straight to NRL judiciary

23 mins ago

Luxon dismissive of prospect of ACT offering confidence-only deal

Luxon dismissive of prospect of ACT offering confidence-only deal

35 mins ago

Roadside assistance driver dies in crash during 96-hour shift

Roadside assistance driver dies in crash during 96-hour shift

4:00pm

Spain's Rubiales finally resigns after World Cup kiss scandal

Spain's Rubiales finally resigns after World Cup kiss scandal

3:41pm

Alleged boat thief rescued from sinking vessel in Bay of Islands

Alleged boat thief rescued from sinking vessel in Bay of Islands

More from Entertainment

The Weeknd reschedules Auckland show

The Weeknd reschedules Auckland show

Concertgoers were sent an email today advising them of the change.

2:37pm

Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed third child

Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed third child

The on/off couple have had a third child — named Techno Mechanicus.

9:55pm

Kutcher, Kunis apologise for supporting convicted rapist co-star

Kutcher, Kunis apologise for supporting convicted rapist co-star

Sun, Sep 10

Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

Sun, Sep 10

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Sat, Sep 9