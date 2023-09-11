Business
Fair Go

Fair Go: Couple stunned to find sunnies shouldn't be used for driving

By Hadyn Jones, Fair Go/Good Sorts Presenter
28 mins ago

In our first scene, we see an army operative in full camouflage combat gear, alert and ready for trouble. In our second scene, we see Wayne and Dot Anderson-Lee, in their comfy at-home attire, alert and ready to answer quick-fire questions on The Chase.

At first glance, these two scenes have little in common. At second glance – both camo-guy and Wayne appear to be wearing the exact same pair of edgy, high-tech wraparound sunglasses.

They're called TAC glasses – TAC for tactical. Sunglasses that were enthusiastically promoted in the ad breaks between segments of The Chase as being suitable not just for combat, but also skiing, sailing, hiking, golfing, and – this is key – driving.

The ad showed what driving would look like from the viewer's side of the glasses.

It suggested that the wearer could expect significantly reduced glare and a safer drive just by getting a pair of TACs.

It showed a number of random punters picking up the glasses, saying "wow" and "wow".

Wayne bought the TAC sunnies, got them home, opened the box and discovered a great looking pair of shades. But also, a little tag which said – not to be used for driving.

The couple felt duped. They said not only were the ads misleading, but also there was nothing on the exterior packaging to indicate the glasses weren't suitable or safe for driving.

"So I think it's false advertising," Wayne said.

Turns out, almost all the versions of the TAC ads had already been banned by the Advertising Standards Authority, which found them to be misleading and that they disregarded safety. That was back in March this year.

But one version of the ad retained its ad approval number, meaning it continued to be played on TVNZ, which is how Wayne and Dot came to see it. After a further complaint though, all versions of the commercial have now been pulled off air.

When Fair Go phoned Global Shop Direct, who import and market the glasses, they were told they could be used for driving.

When Fair Go queried this, they transferred the call to another representative, who said they could be used for driving as long as the windows aren't tinted.

But an optometrist told Fair Go the glasses were likely to be category four density (tint) which made them unsafe for driving.

As well as being marketed heavily on TVNZ by Global Shop Direct, the TAC Glasses are sold in many retail stores throughout New Zealand, including the Warehouse.

The Warehouse has refunded Wayne for the TAC glasses, and said it is reviewing the packaging of the glasses following the Advertising Standards Authority finding.

Wayne and Dot Anderson-Lee still go driving and while Dot enjoys the spring Blenheim sunset in her TAC glasses, Wayne has to drive with a cap on.

New ZealandBusiness

SHARE ME

More Stories

Katie Bradford's Business Watch: PREFU, retail spending and food prices

Katie Bradford's Business Watch: PREFU, retail spending and food prices

Business Correspondent Katie Bradford sets the scene for the week ahead in the economy.

5:00am

Consumer NZ reveals how long household appliances should last

Consumer NZ reveals how long household appliances should last

The watchdog reveals one appliance should provide around 15 years of good service to a household.

Fri, Sep 8

NZ trade delegation heads to China as its economy falters

NZ trade delegation heads to China as its economy falters

Thu, Sep 7

3:22

Mama Hooch: Family business liquidated, owes $234k

Mama Hooch: Family business liquidated, owes $234k

Thu, Sep 7

Kmart to introduce robots to all stores, opens huge new facility

Kmart to introduce robots to all stores, opens huge new facility

Wed, Sep 6

Labour's 'five economic priorities' if re-elected

Labour's 'five economic priorities' if re-elected

Wed, Sep 6

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

28 mins ago

Fair Go: Couple stunned to find sunnies shouldn't be used for driving

4:33

Fair Go: Couple stunned to find sunnies shouldn't be used for driving

38 mins ago

Dog found after 3 weeks missing at world's busiest airport

Dog found after 3 weeks missing at world's busiest airport

46 mins ago

Couple arrive to find rental hasn't been available for more than a year

6:42

Couple arrive to find rental hasn't been available for more than a year

7:45pm

Big dry on the cards as El Niño approaches

2:03

Big dry on the cards as El Niño approaches

7:38pm

Auckland handyman leaves customers out of pocket by thousands

8:30

Auckland handyman leaves customers out of pocket by thousands

7:21pm

Search underway for missing kayaker in Thames

Search underway for missing kayaker in Thames

More from Entertainment

Chris Evans reportedly marries Alba Bapista in 'at-home' wedding

Chris Evans reportedly marries Alba Bapista in 'at-home' wedding

Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner were said to be in attendance at the star's wedding.

7:00pm

The Weeknd reschedules Auckland show

The Weeknd reschedules Auckland show

Concertgoers were sent an email today advising them of the change.

2:37pm

Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed third child

Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed third child

9:55pm

Kutcher, Kunis apologise for supporting convicted rapist co-star

Kutcher, Kunis apologise for supporting convicted rapist co-star

Sun, Sep 10

Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

Sun, Sep 10