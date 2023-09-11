Dixon wins final race of IndyCar season, finishes second overall

Scott Dixon snagged his third win of the season — one week too late to contend for the IndyCar championship — with a strategic run in today's season finale at Laguna Seca.

Alex Palou, Dixon's teammate at Chip Ganassi Racing, had already become the first driver in nearly 20 years to clinch the IndyCar title before the season finale. Palou won his second title in three years with his victory last week at Portland, his fifth of the season.

Dixon had been mathematically eligible to challenge Palou for the title until the Portland victory. He was still guaranteed to finish second in the standings, but the greatest driver of his generation was determined to grab one more win.

The 43-year-old won three of the final four races of the season and ensured Ganassi finished 1-2 in the final standings. Palou's title is the 15th in IndyCar for Ganassi.

Dixon's win was the 56th of his career — 11 shy of AJ Foyt's record — and helped him close his season strong. Just a month ago, Dixon was in danger of ending his streak of 19 years with at least one victory.

Scott McLaughlin, like Dixon from New Zealand, finished second for Team Penske and was followed by Palou, who scored 10 podiums in 17 races this season.

Will Power of Team Penske finished fourth and ended his run as IndyCar champion by snapping a 16-year streak of winning at least one race. Callum Ilott of Juncos Hollinger Racing tied his career-best finish of fifth and was followed by Christian Lundgaard of Rahal Letterman Lanigan.

Alexander Rossi of Arrow McLaren was seventh, followed by Kiwi Marcus Armstrong, who won rookie of the year honours for Ganassi. Pato O'Ward of McLaren was ninth, and Ryan Hunter-Reay of Ed Carpenter Racing finished 10th.

The win for Dixon was the first of his career at Laguna Seca, and he overcame an early-race penalty for avoidable contact to cycle into the win in a sloppy race slowed by eight cautions for 35 laps. The lengthy yellows took such a toll on the race that the pace car ran out of gas and needed to be refuelled with more than 35 laps remaining.

Colton Herta finished 23rd and was spun off course by Helio Castroneves in a car custom-painted to resemble the one Herta's father, Bryan, drove to the 1998 win at Laguna Seca. The spin cemented a winless season for the younger Herta, who started the year with a contract extension from Andretti Global that many believe made the 23-year-old the highest-paid driver in IndyCar.

Herta said he'd give himself a “D-minus" grade on his season and said even if he'd won Sunday's finale, it wouldn't be enough to salvage a disastrous year.

MotorsportNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Watch: Terrifying NASCAR crash sees car flip a dozen times

Watch: Terrifying NASCAR crash sees car flip a dozen times

Ryan Preece's number 41 Ford was left crumpled following the brutal crash at Daytona International Speedway.

Mon, Aug 28

Scott Dixon keeps title hopes alive after second win in a row

Scott Dixon keeps title hopes alive after second win in a row

The victory was the 55th of Dixon’s career, and it came in his record-extending 320th consecutive start.

Mon, Aug 28

Van Gisbergen 'made us look like a bunch of fools' - NASCAR rival

Van Gisbergen 'made us look like a bunch of fools' - NASCAR rival

Tue, Jul 4

Malcolm in the Middle's Frankie Muniz leading first NASCAR season

Malcolm in the Middle's Frankie Muniz leading first NASCAR season

Sat, May 6

US rally driver Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

US rally driver Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

Tue, Jan 3

Teammate snatches IndyCar victory away from Kiwi McLaughlin

Teammate snatches IndyCar victory away from Kiwi McLaughlin

March 21, 2022

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

9 mins ago

Scotty Stevenson: NZ have style issues, England's heart beats strongly

Scotty Stevenson: NZ have style issues, England's heart beats strongly

22 mins ago

Fair Go: What are the rights for those with assistance dogs?

9:03

Fair Go: What are the rights for those with assistance dogs?

38 mins ago

Dixon wins final race of IndyCar season, finishes second overall

Dixon wins final race of IndyCar season, finishes second overall

44 mins ago

Mayor backs National's vow to end motel emergency housing in Rotorua

4:13

Mayor backs National's vow to end motel emergency housing in Rotorua

9:49am

Agony for Fiji as Wales hang on for controversial victory

Agony for Fiji as Wales hang on for controversial victory

9:39am

Sabotage attempts at polling stations in Russia-occupied Ukraine

Sabotage attempts at polling stations in Russia-occupied Ukraine

More from Entertainment

Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed third child

Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed third child

The on/off couple have had a third child — named Techno Mechanicus.

9:55pm

Kutcher, Kunis apologise for supporting convicted rapist co-star

Kutcher, Kunis apologise for supporting convicted rapist co-star

That '70s Show star Danny Masterson was recently sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being found guilty of two counts of forcible rape against two women.

1:58pm

Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

Sun, Sep 10

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Sat, Sep 9

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Fri, Sep 8