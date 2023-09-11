New Zealand
1News

Dirt bike riders 'increasingly frustrate' Hawke's Bay police

3:24pm
A police spokesperson said that while most dirt bike owners are responsible, a few riders are giving the rest a bad reputation.

Hawke's Bay police are appealing to the public for any footage of dirt bike riders driving dangerously.

It comes after multiple calls were made to police over the weekend to complain about bikes being driven on footpaths and in supermarket carparks in Napier.

"They are the ones driving at speed through parks, tearing up fields, riding in an anti-social manner and not wearing helmets which not only puts themselves at risk of serious harm, but also members of the community enjoying those public spaces.

"If you ride your dirt or off-road bike where you shouldn’t and/or in an anti-social manner, you can expect that [police] will do everything in its power to firstly identify you and then take appropriate enforcement action which could include seizure/impounding of the bike."

It is illegal to ride a dirt bike on the road unless it is roadworthy with a current warrant and registration.

Anyone with information about the identity of the riders involved or addresses where the dirt bikes are kept should email HBDirtbikes@police.govt.nz or call 105.

