Black Caps name squad for World Cup

There is plenty of experience in the Black Caps squad for the World Cup in India with captain Kane Williamson and bowler Tim Southee to join an exclusive group of players to be selected for four or more World Cups.

Williamson and Southee, who featured for the Black Caps last time the tournament was held in India in 2011, are joined in the squad by six players who have been selected for the tournament for the first time.

Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips feature in a one day World Cup squad for the first time, having featured in T20 World Cup squads before.

Allrounder Rachin Ravindra and batsman Will Young are selected in their first senior white ball World Cup squads.

Finn Allen has not been selected.

The group of new players is balanced by an experienced core including Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Tom Latham who all feature in their third 50-over World Cup squads.

Latham, also named as vice-captain in the squad, will continue with the keeping gloves after taking a record-equaling 21 catches at the last event.

Lockie Ferguson, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi are also included in the squad having first featured in England and Wales in 2019.

Coach Gary Stead said it was an exciting day for all involved whether it was your first or fourth tournament.

"It's always a special time to name a tournament team and I'd like to congratulate the 15 players selected today. It's a great honour to represent your country at a World Cup.

Black Caps after 2019 World Cup final loss. (Source: Photosport NZ)

"From Kane and Tim heading to their fourth tournament to the guys selected for the first time it's always a very exciting time."

"As with any squad named for an ICC tournament, there have been some tough calls and there will be some disappointed players.

"The key for us was finding the right balance for the squad and making sure we had our bases covered for what is going to be a very competitive tournament."

Black Caps ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Squad

Kane Williamson (c)

Trent Boult

Mark Chapman*

Devon Conway*

Lockie Ferguson

Matt Henry

Tom Latham (vc,wk)

Daryl Mitchell*

Jimmy Neesham

Glenn Phillips*

Rachin Ravindra*

Mitchell Santner

Ish Sodhi

Tim Southee

Will Young*

*First one day Cricket World Cup selection

The squad's first warm-up fixture is against Pakistan on the September 29 in Hyderabad with their first Cup game against England on October 5 in Ahmedabad.

