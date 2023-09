Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 13-year-old boy who has been missing for over a month.

Hunter was last seen in Papamoa Beach, Tauranga.

He had been in touch with his mother over social media and over the phone, but this has since stopped, having last been physically seen about a month ago.

A police spokesperson said that he is believed to still be in the Tauranga area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 105.