Te Pāti Māori address 'failed system' in new health policy

Te Pāti Māori have announced their health policy today, which proposes a funding increase for the Māori Health Authority, a lowering of the Māori cancer screening age by 10 years, and the establishment of a $500m per year Māori mental health service which would provide free services in every community.

The policy aims to address the "systematic failure of the health system to adequately serve Māori communities".

Te Pāti Māori also announced 25% of all health funding will be channelled into the Māori Health Authority.

The party said that this is to address "significant under-investment in Māori health which currently sees Māori dying on average a decade earlier than non-Māori".

It also promises free primary and dental care for whānau who earn under $60k a year, as well as the free delivery of medications to the houses of whānau in the same income group.

ADVERTISEMENT

"These policies are expected to benefit over three million people in Aotearoa," the party said.

Te Pāti Māori propose a $1b yearly investment in health workforce development to address current shortages, as well as the issuing of a Māori Health Card to all Māori which it said would link health funding to the patient as opposed to the service provider.

Further proposed changes include an increase in Pharmac funding to improve access to new medicines and health care devices, the lowering of the Māori cancer screening age by 10 years to ensure equal access to preventative services, and the establishment of a Māori Accident Compensation Authority which would receive 25% of current ACC funding and work closely with the Māori Health Authority.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said that the health system has failed Māori .

"We're committed to a by Māori, for Māori, to Māori approach and our investment in Māori health reflects this."