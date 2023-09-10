'Lost and scared' seal pup rescued by police officers in Akl

A "lost and scared" seal pup was retrieved from a South Auckland stream and released back into the water by police on Friday.

Police received numerous calls from the public regarding a seal spotted on the loose, according to a Facebook post by Counties Manukau Police.

After consultation from the Department of Conservation (DOC), Acting Sergeant Hannah was asked to "uplift and move the pup".

"Hannah jumped at the chance and retrieved it from a shallow stream, it was later released into the estuary at Seaside Park."

DOC marine science advisor Laura Boren said that young kekeno/seals, along with males of any age leave their breeding colonies between May and September, making it prime season to spot them in odd places.

In late June this year, a seal caused chaos in the Papakura KFC carpark, blocking traffic and evading police.

In late July, workers at Bunnings Whangārei used ovens and dishwashers to contain a seal until DOC were able to come and remove it.