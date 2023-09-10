New Zealand
Good Sorts: The Wellington woman rehoming orphaned dogs

20 mins ago

For 20 years, Wellington woman Julia Madden has been both dog walker and matchmaker for pups from Wellington's SPCA shelter.

Every week, she takes the dogs out for a walk. People join her with their own dogs, in a group dubbed the 'Dog Squad'.

Madden has a two-part plan to get these puppies rehomed.

First, she socialises the dogs, getting them used to babies, strangers, and other dogs.

Next, she walks Wellington's waterfront, pairing orphan puppies with unsuspecting Wellingtonians.

She finds that people are drawn to the dogs during tough times, like the days following the Christchurch mosque attack.

"Everybody felt awful, but when they were cuddling the puppies, it seemed to help," she said.

Madden said it's "impossible to estimate" how many dogs have been rehomed as a result of her work.

Watch the heart-warming story in this week's Good Sorts report above.

