The driver of a ute has died after hitting a parked truck on McDonell Rd near Ohakea in Manawatū.

Police were notified of the crash at 1.10pm today and said McDonell Rd will be closed while the serious crash unit examines the scene.

The truck was parked on the side of the road when the ute collided with its rear.

Nobody was in the truck at the time of the crash, police said.