Police are asking for the public's help in locating Richard Fletcher, 70, who has gone missing from his Marton home.

He was last seen leaving the address around 5pm today.

Police said he was wearing navy or black pants, a jacket and a wool hat.

Fletcher is described as being 175cm tall, of medium build, and has a beard.

Anyone who sees Richard or may have information on his whereabouts is asked to call police on 105, referencing event number P055973167.