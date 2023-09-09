New Zealand
1News

Art in the Park connects creators to connoisseurs in Eden Park

7:00pm

For just one more day, Eden Park will host Art in the Park — a way to get creatives together with connoisseurs, critics and potentially even customers.

Organisers of the curated art show hope to draw 12,000 art lovers to the event this year.

Hosted at "the greatest stage in the country", Art in the Park promises to showcase "the very best in New Zealand art".

It involves 120 artists, 93 sculptures and more than 3000 artworks. Price tags range from $40 to $140,000.

Art in the Park is aiming to connect artists and collectors, with pieces ranging in price from $40 to $140,000.

Art in the Park is aiming to connect artists and collectors, with pieces ranging in price from $40 to $140,000. (Source: 1News)

For artists, it can be intimidating to expose their creative soul to draw interest and customers for their works. For others, it's an opportunity to see the works, shop around and learn new things.

Attendees today were happy to forget about the rugby this morning as the pitch became a gallery, showcasing some of the country's best creative talent.

New ZealandArts and CultureAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Govt, council team up to tackle anti-social behaviour in Auckland

Govt, council team up to tackle anti-social behaviour in Auckland

Safety hubs, modelled on the "highly successful" one set up at Queens Wharf for the Women's FIFA World Cup, will be established around Auckland's CBD.

2:27pm

Auckland's SkyCity casino target of armed robbery

Auckland's SkyCity casino target of armed robbery

A man entered the casino about 12.30pm demanding cash from staff, police say.

Fri, Sep 8

Reo champions Tāwhirimātea, Kaa Williams honoured

Reo champions Tāwhirimātea, Kaa Williams honoured

Fri, Sep 8

3:05

Alleged jewellery thief arrested after five Auckland break-ins

Alleged jewellery thief arrested after five Auckland break-ins

Fri, Sep 8

Police continue to investigate 'appalling display' of gang violence

Police continue to investigate 'appalling display' of gang violence

Fri, Sep 8

11-year-old girl brings joy to Auckland boys football team

11-year-old girl brings joy to Auckland boys football team

Thu, Sep 7

3:46

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

9 mins ago

Johnson's absence felt by Warriors as Panthers pile on points

Johnson's absence felt by Warriors as Panthers pile on points

23 mins ago

Warriors humbled in return to NRL Finals by powerhouse Panthers

Warriors humbled in return to NRL Finals by powerhouse Panthers

24 mins ago

Man, 70, missing from his Marton home

Man, 70, missing from his Marton home

29 mins ago

Offshore online casinos find way around NZ's advertising laws

2:31

Offshore online casinos find way around NZ's advertising laws

34 mins ago

Powerful 6.8 magnitude quake in Morocco kills over 632

0:19

Powerful 6.8 magnitude quake in Morocco kills over 632

56 mins ago

Vigil held for teen who died after eating extremely spicy chip

Vigil held for teen who died after eating extremely spicy chip

More from Entertainment

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Sixteen current and former staffers told Rolling Stone that Fallon's erratic behaviour spoiled their "dream" of working in late-night television.

11:23am

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Bruce Springsteen announced on his website that he was postponing shows for the remainder of the month while he is treated for symptoms of “peptic ulcer disease.”

Fri, Sep 8

Drake says highly anticipated new album will arrive this month

Drake says highly anticipated new album will arrive this month

Fri, Sep 8

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

Thu, Sep 7

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

Thu, Sep 7