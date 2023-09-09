Art in the Park connects creators to connoisseurs in Eden Park

For just one more day, Eden Park will host Art in the Park — a way to get creatives together with connoisseurs, critics and potentially even customers.

Organisers of the curated art show hope to draw 12,000 art lovers to the event this year.

Hosted at "the greatest stage in the country", Art in the Park promises to showcase "the very best in New Zealand art".

It involves 120 artists, 93 sculptures and more than 3000 artworks. Price tags range from $40 to $140,000.

Art in the Park is aiming to connect artists and collectors, with pieces ranging in price from $40 to $140,000. (Source: 1News)

For artists, it can be intimidating to expose their creative soul to draw interest and customers for their works. For others, it's an opportunity to see the works, shop around and learn new things.

Attendees today were happy to forget about the rugby this morning as the pitch became a gallery, showcasing some of the country's best creative talent.