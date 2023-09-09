ACT loses another candidate just weeks out from election

ACT has lost another candidate just weeks out from the election.

The party's candidate for Taranaki King Country, Brent Miles, withdrew last week for personal reasons, a spokesperson for the party said.

1News had asked why Miles had been removed from ACT's website.

The spokesperson said ACT would not comment further.

Miles previously stood for ACT at the 2020 election.

It means five ACT candidates have now withdrawn in recent weeks — Elaine Naidu-Franz, Darren Gilchrist, Scott Boness, Anto Coates and now Miles.

Naidu-Franz, the party's Rangitata candidate, immediately resigned after online comments where she likened vaccine mandates to Nazi concentration camps came to light.

Gilchrist, the party's Waikato candidate, stood down citing personal reasons, according to Newsroom. Gilchrist had earlier apologised, 1News revealed, for comments on social media suggesting drowning victims had died due to the Covid-19 vaccine.

Boness withdrew as the party's Auckland Central candidate on August 7, while Coates, the Kaipara ki Mahurangi candidate, quit in July for personal reasons.