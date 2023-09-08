Warriors fan mania sweeps Sydney and wakes up the team themselves

As the NRL finals series blazes a trail towards its climax, the epic showdown between the Warriors and the Penrith Panthers isn't just capturing the attention of rugby league enthusiasts, it's igniting a fanatical fervour that's sweeping across Sydney.

In a remarkable display of unwavering loyalty and spirited camaraderie, Warriors fans have taken centre stage, turning this clash into more than just a sporting event.

The streets outside the Pullman Hotel on Friday morning transformed into a war cry as Warriors' loyal supporters started the party a day early.

Chants and cheers reverberated so loudly it even woke up the team themselves who came down to join the party — a testament to the dedicated fans who have been "day one" supporters.

Assistant coach Justin Morgan, caught up in the midst of the festivities, marveled at the passionate fans who turned up in the morning to cheer him on.

"I come out for a run this morning and heard all this ruckus, you know. It's great to have so many fans. They've been around all year, supporting us in Australia," he said.

The Viral Sensation: 'Up The Wahs'

Up The Wahs creator Gerard Cronin. (Source: 1News)

What's a movement without an anthem? Up The Wahs has become a viral sensation, with fans passionately singing their hearts out to the catchy tune, sampled off OMC's How Bizzare.

Gerard Cronin, the creator of the song, said he still can't keep up with its rapid rise to fame.

"It took hold even in that first week. I couldn't believe what was going on... it was just going gangbusters. I've never seen anything like it."

Merchandise frenzy at Peter Wynn's Score

Peter Wynn's Score co-owner Mark Assef.

The frenzy didn't stop with chants and songs — Warriors paraphernalia has been flying off the shelves at Peter Wynn's Score.

Co-owner Mark Assef said "people want everything... beanies, shirts, coffee mugs, whatever we've got they want it. It's clear that fans are eager to show their support in any way they can".

Coaches and players: A clash for the history books

Scott Sorensen of the Penrith Panthers. (Source: 1News)

Beyond the fans, this clash is also a battle of coaches.

On one side stands head coach Ivan Cleary, who famously led the Warriors to their last grand final appearance in 2011.

On the other, Andrew Webster, a first-time head coach who has turned the team around and formerly served as the Panthers' assistant coach.

The banter between fans was evident, with one supporter saying: "We love you Ivan Cleary, but this is our year, buddy."

Cleary himself expressed excitement at the thought.

"I saw those guys out there; that's exciting for them. I know the whole country is pretty pumped about it," he said.

Notably, players from both teams represent both countries, adding an extra layer of excitement to tomorrow's clash.

Scott Sorensen, a Penrith Panthers second-row forward with Kiwi heritage, humorously said: "'You're a Kiwi, and you're playing for Penrith; how does that feel?' Haha... look man... ugh... haha obviously, you know, I'm Australian born, but my side, my dad's side, are all Kiwis, and growing up, you know, when they came into the competition, my mind... it was like 'okay yeah bandwagon, let's go!'"

A legacy of passion: Alysha Filipaina

Alysha Filipiana and Warriors supporters. (Source: 1News)

Joining the bandwagon in Sydney is Alysha Filipaina, the daughter of the late league legend Olsen Filipaina.

Filipaina said "there's so much love and passion. We volunteer, we come together, and we're so proud".

United and resolute, win or lose

Warriors fans descend on the Panthers' home ground. (Source: 1News)

Regardless of the outcome, one thing is certain: these passionate fans stand united and resolute, cheering on their beloved Warriors with unwavering loyalty.

Friday morning they continued to inspire with their enthusiasm, embodying the spirit of rugby league and ensuring the NRL finals are about more than just winning.

As the Warriors and Panthers prepare for their qualifying battle on the field, the fervour in Sydney is reaching its peak.

With catchy anthems, merchandise mania, and a shared passion for rugby league, it's clear that the heart and spirit of the fans are stealing the spotlight in this NRL finals series.