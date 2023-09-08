Sir Wayne Smith: 'Skinny little kid from Putāruru' knighted

Rugby
Even on a day meant to celebrate him, Sir Wayne Smith has offered support to the All Blacks ahead of their Rugby World Cup campaign while receiving his knighthood at an investiture ceremony in Auckland.

New Zealand rugby's coaching guru joined old mates Sir Graham Henry and Sir Steve Hansen as rugby knights following his naming in this year's King's Birthday Honours back in June.

After taking a knee before Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro to receive his medal in the ceremony, the chipper coach said he felt "awkward" in the moment.

"When you're here with so many great people, you question yourself, but I'm really proud," Smith said.

"I've got my family here, mum's 92 and come up from Putāruru off the farm so it's great for them."

Smith's honours came after he took over the Black Ferns last year and led them to World Cup glory on home soil, having previously also won two World Cups with the All Blacks as an assistant coach in 2011 and 2015.

Sir Graham Henry and Wayne Smith pose after winning the Rugby World Cup.

Sir Graham Henry and Wayne Smith pose after winning the Rugby World Cup. (Source: Photosport)

With the 2023 Rugby World Cup kicking off tomorrow, Smith was asked how he thought the current team would go in the tournament and in their first Test against hosts France.

The man known as The Professor offered some wisdom in response.

"The All Blacks have had a good build-up — they had a bit of hiccup against South Africa but that's okay too because you learn just as much from losing as you do winning, probably more. So I think we're well set up.

"I'm going to be like everyone else in the country, I'm going to be watching the game tomorrow morning and I'd love us to win but it's not the end of the road if you don't.

"Losing can build your attitude and I just hope that they perform to the levels they know they can."

Reflecting on his career, Smith said rugby has given more to him than he could have ever dreamed of.

Sir Wayne Smith poses following his investiture ceremony in Auckland.

Sir Wayne Smith poses following his investiture ceremony in Auckland. (Source: Photosport)

"I was a skinny little kid from Putāruru but my mum and dad built something inside of me, certainly in rugby terms, around the love of the game," he said.

"I just grew up with a love of the game and a commitment to it and wanting to play it at whatever level I could and then following that to coaching to give back to the game."

He added he hoped it could inspire others from small town Aotearoa to dream big.

"My words to kids from places like Putāruru is the world is a big place and sometimes you've got to get out and experience it.

"It's pretty easy to stay in your own little circle but it's the diverse people you meet in life with different perspectives that give you that opportunity to make those different decisions and find different solutions.

"We can get a bit insular at small town New Zealand so get out there."

