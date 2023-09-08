Politics
Christchurch electorate of Ilam up for grabs this election

By Ryan Boswell, 1News Reporter
7:35pm

Sarah Pallett has doubts that she can hold onto the Christchurch electorate of Ilam in the upcoming election.

In 2020, the Labour MP won the seat off National's Gerry Brownlee, who had held Ilam since its establishment in 1996.

Pallett said that while she's been talking to voters about the positive things she's done in the electorate and what Labour's delivered for New Zealand, she's not sure she can win again.

"I wouldn't say that I was confident no but I'm definitely fighting for every vote."

The Opportunities Party (TOP) leader Raf Manji, who also is running in the electorate, believes Pallett will be a one-term MP and that he could win.

"We're getting great feedback on the ground here. It's going to be a close race.

"I think it's a two-horse race between myself and Hamish (Campbell) but I think people understand that having me as the electorate MP, being a strong voice for Christchurch, is probably a better outcome for Christchurch."

National candidate Hamish Campbell refused to talk about whether Labour or TOP were any real threat to his chances.

"I'm focusing on the people of Ilam, ultimately they're going to decide but we need to make sure we have a Government to deliver on the issues that matter."

Pallett said that TOP will just take votes from Labour and give them to National.

"We know they cannot win but we do know what they can do is take votes from me as the Labour candidate and ensure that the National party gets in."

Recent polls show the two candidates who don't win Ilam won't make it into Parliament.

