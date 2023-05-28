Election 2023: TOP bets its future on Ilam - can it win?

As the election nears, Q+A will be travelling around the country to look at some of the most interesting electorate contests in this year's campaign. This week, reporter Whena Owen visits Ilam.

The Opportunities Party's political future rests in the hands of Ilam voters.

Leader Raf Manji is running a relatively rare one-tick campaign. He's asking locals to vote for whichever party they like, so long as they give their electorate vote to him.

With the party averaging about 1% to 2% in the polls, the former Christchurch councillor concedes that the only realistic way TOP can enter Parliament is an Ilam win.

Manji last tried to contest the seat in 2017 as an independent. He came second.

"Essentially, you've got a backbench MP from Labour, or backbench MP from National, or the former city councillor for the ward who knows the issues," he said.

Residents Q+A spoke to said any candidate vying to represent Ilam will have to grapple with their top concerns: crime and the cost of living.

Back in 1996, when the electorate was formed, National’s Gerry Brownlee took the seat and held the blue stronghold until 2020. That year, in a huge upset for National, Brownlee lost the seat to Labour's Sarah Pallett by just under 3500 votes.

Brownlee is running as a list-only candidate in this year's election amid speculation he wanted to become Parliament's Speaker. Pallett said while she benefitted from the so-called 2020 red wave, the election showed the people of Ilam were ready for change.

"I've worked really hard in the last three years," she said. "We've welcomed hundreds and hundreds of people into the office, helped hundreds and hundreds of people with many, many issues… I'm really hopeful that my record speaks for itself."

Meanwhile, National candidate Hamish Campbell said he had knocked on 6500 doors in Ilam. He said it was important for him to be seen around the community and hear from locals.

"Gerry's advice was it takes a lot of hard work [to be elected]."

Campbell has worked mainly overseas as a cancer researcher.

At the last election, he stood for Wigram.

He said he was "born and bred" in Ilam and returned to the electorate three years ago.

Meanwhile, Christchurch councillor Mike Davidson is standing for the Greens. He led the city's sustainable transport plan while advocating for cycleways and denser housing.

"I bring political experience with excellent knowledge of local government, transport and urban planning," he said.

