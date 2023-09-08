Cricket
1News

Black Caps: Young's promotion spells World Cup demise for Allen

By Guy Heveldt, 1News Sport Reporter
10:10am
Finn Allen and Will Young.

Finn Allen and Will Young. (Source: Photosport)

Will Young will open for the Black Caps against England in at least the first One Day International tonight in Cardiff, signalling what they will opt for at the top of the order at the Cricket World Cup.

And 1News has been told Finn Allen has already learned his fate with selectors giving him the news he won’t be named in the 15-strong squad next week.

“Will Young will open [in the opener against England],” captain Tom Latham said at a press conference overnight.

“Youngy’s a quality player, he’s been in the mix for us for a long period of time. [He] hasn’t had a lot of opportunities but the opportunities he’s taken in recent times he’s played really well, so another great opportunity for him to come in and put some performances on the board.”

When pressed on what it meant for Allen, Latham played his answer with a typically straight bat.

"Finn’s a quality player, we’ve seen that in the games that he’s played for New Zealand. He’s very destructive at the top of the order. He might get some opportunities throughout this series at some point."

Finn Allen hits a six against Pakistan.

Finn Allen hits a six against Pakistan. (Source: Photosport)

It seemed for a while Allen, who’s played 18 ODIs at an average of 31.35, was New Zealand’s preferred partner alongside Devon Conway at the top, due to his ability to get the innings off to a flying start.

The 24-year-old Auckland opener, who’s moved from Wellington for his domestic commitments this season, played solidly enough in the 50-over format in 2022 but has failed to maximise his opportunities this year, with just one half century to his name in seven ODIs.

But 30-year-old Young grasped his chances a bit better when thrust into the opening spot this year.

He scored 86 and 87 in Pakistan this year in conditions similar to what will be presented at the World Cup. He also has two previous ODI centuries to his name.

His strength of playing spin is likely also seen as a huge positive for Black Caps selectors.

The Black Caps v England series can be watched live and free on TVNZ+

CricketSportCricket World CupBlack Caps

SHARE ME

More Stories

Black Caps smash England in final T20 to draw series

Black Caps smash England in final T20 to draw series

Quickfire knocks from Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman saw the Black Caps cruise home with 16 balls to spare.

Wed, Sep 6

Williamson: Next month 'key' to Cricket World Cup participation

Williamson: Next month 'key' to Cricket World Cup participation

The first goal is crossed off but Black Caps captain Kane Williamson has some ways to go for him to have an impact at this year's Cricket World Cup.

Tue, Sep 5

Williamson pulls off miracle to be named in World Cup squad

Williamson pulls off miracle to be named in World Cup squad

Tue, Sep 5

2:05

Black Caps hand England heavy loss to stay alive in series

Black Caps hand England heavy loss to stay alive in series

Mon, Sep 4

0:34

Ferguson to captain Black Caps for first time against Bangladesh

Ferguson to captain Black Caps for first time against Bangladesh

Sat, Sep 2

Black Caps fall further behind England in series, losing by 95 runs

Black Caps fall further behind England in series, losing by 95 runs

Sat, Sep 2

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

15 mins ago

'Excitable' Jo Aleh ready for Sail GP return with NZ team

'Excitable' Jo Aleh ready for Sail GP return with NZ team

19 mins ago

Yoga class in UK mistaken for 'ritual mass murder'

Yoga class in UK mistaken for 'ritual mass murder'

45 mins ago

Consumer NZ reveals how long household appliances should last

Consumer NZ reveals how long household appliances should last

11:34am

Full video: Chris Hipkins speaks to media from Wellington

Full video: Chris Hipkins speaks to media from Wellington

11:34am

Papali'i and Telea embracing emotions ahead of RWC debuts

Papali'i and Telea embracing emotions ahead of RWC debuts

11:10am

Rare meteor shower to put on 'spectacular show' in NZ skies

Rare meteor shower to put on 'spectacular show' in NZ skies

More from Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Bruce Springsteen announced on his website that he was postponing shows for the remainder of the month while he is treated for symptoms of “peptic ulcer disease.”

10:40am

Drake says highly anticipated new album will arrive this month

Drake says highly anticipated new album will arrive this month

The follow-up to 2022's Honestly, Nevermind — which was released without warning — was announced on the Canadian rapper's Instagram.

7:54am

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

8:35pm

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

3:35pm

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on urgent surgery to save baby's life

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on urgent surgery to save baby's life

Thu, Sep 7