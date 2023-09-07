Warriors confirm Shaun Johnson ruled out of Panthers clash

The Warriors have confirmed fans' worst fears, with Shaun Johnson ruled out of the first round finals clash against the Penrith Panthers on Saturday afternoon.

The club made the announcement on its Instagram page tonight.

"SJ has pulled up at training with calf soreness and is unavailable for Saturday," the post reads.

"He will be available for selection for our next match ❤️💙💚"

Even if they lose the Warriors will get a second shot next week in a home finals match against either the Newcastle Knights or Canberra Raiders.

The team were already underdogs going into the match against the back-to-back NRL champions.

Last week in Johnson's absence Ronald Volkman stepped into the breach, with Luke Metcalf also out injured.

The Warriors take on the Panthers at 6.05pm on Saturday night at Penrith Stadium.