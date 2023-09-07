League
1News

Warriors confirm Shaun Johnson ruled out of Panthers clash

7:14pm
Shaun Johnson.

Shaun Johnson. (Source: Photosport)

The Warriors have confirmed fans' worst fears, with Shaun Johnson ruled out of the first round finals clash against the Penrith Panthers on Saturday afternoon.

The club made the announcement on its Instagram page tonight.

"SJ has pulled up at training with calf soreness and is unavailable for Saturday," the post reads.

"He will be available for selection for our next match ❤️💙💚"

Even if they lose the Warriors will get a second shot next week in a home finals match against either the Newcastle Knights or Canberra Raiders.

The team were already underdogs going into the match against the back-to-back NRL champions.

Last week in Johnson's absence Ronald Volkman stepped into the breach, with Luke Metcalf also out injured.

The Warriors take on the Panthers at 6.05pm on Saturday night at Penrith Stadium.

LeagueWarriors

SHARE ME

More Stories

Panthers not buying reports of Shaun Johnson injury

Panthers not buying reports of Shaun Johnson injury

The defending champions say they expect Johnson to play for Warriors in Sydney despite stories suggesting the playmaker has a leg injury.

3:36pm

Rugby league 'on a high' in NZ thanks to Warriors - Ali Lauiti'iti

Rugby league 'on a high' in NZ thanks to Warriors - Ali Lauiti'iti

The man who gave the Warriors their reputation as a free-flowing team built on instinct says he's fallen in love with their methodical approach under Andrew Webster.

10:57am

Warriors change wording of 'finals fastpass' offer

Warriors change wording of 'finals fastpass' offer

Wed, Sep 6

3:28

Stacey Jones: 'Without a doubt' Warriors can win NRL this year

Stacey Jones: 'Without a doubt' Warriors can win NRL this year

Tue, Sep 5

Warriors offering 'Finals FastPass' as ticket demand soars

Warriors offering 'Finals FastPass' as ticket demand soars

Mon, Sep 4

Dolphins dominate under-strength Warriors in Brisbane

Dolphins dominate under-strength Warriors in Brisbane

Sat, Sep 2

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

11 mins ago

Labour removes false advertising over disabled transport cuts

4:18

Labour removes false advertising over disabled transport cuts

24 mins ago

NZ trade delegation heads to China as its economy falters

3:22

NZ trade delegation heads to China as its economy falters

31 mins ago

Police appeal to Aucklanders for info about 'dangerous' man

Police appeal to Aucklanders for info about 'dangerous' man

41 mins ago

Researchers looking at how to produce lab-grown fruit

1:47

Researchers looking at how to produce lab-grown fruit

7:14pm

BREAKING

Warriors confirm Shaun Johnson ruled out of Panthers clash

Warriors confirm Shaun Johnson ruled out of Panthers clash

7:08pm

Housing, health, cost-of-living top of mind for Pasifika voters

2:22

Housing, health, cost-of-living top of mind for Pasifika voters

More from Entertainment

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

The singer's closest friend Mary Austin, to whom he left his house and his possessions, is selling it all — more than 1400 items.

3:35pm

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on urgent surgery to save baby's life

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on urgent surgery to save baby's life

"Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing," the reality TV star said.

9:52am

Rolling Stones reveal release date for new album, unveil lead single

Rolling Stones reveal release date for new album, unveil lead single

6:16am

Arrest warrant issued for Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker

Arrest warrant issued for Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker

5:00am

'An epiphany': Opera star on his move from rugby field to stage

'An epiphany': Opera star on his move from rugby field to stage

5:00am