Warriors say pressure on Panthers ahead of return to NRL finals

Not since 2018 have the Warriors trained to play at this time of the year.

The 2023 NRL regular season wrapped up last week and cemented the Warriors their best finish on the ladder since 2007.

Needless to say, the club is buzzing.

“It’s huge,” coach Andrew Webster told reporters today.

“Everyone is excited — players, staff, fans. It's good!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Thanks to a top-four finish this year, this week’s clash against the top-ranked Panthers isn't do or die with the winner advancing straight to the preliminary finals while the loser will host a semi against either the Knights or Raiders next week.

While the extra life is nice, Webster and captain Tohu Harris said they aren’t planning to rely on it.

“The pressure is on [the Panthers],” he said. “We just want to go after the challenge. We respect them.”

“[But] the goal is to be playing [at home] in two weeks’ time rather than next week,” Harris added.

Harris, Shaun Johnson and Jazz Tevaga are the only players in this year’s team who took part in the Warriors’ last trip to the finals five years ago and, perhaps by fate, it was Penrith who sent them packing.

But a lot has changed since that 27-12 loss in Sydney in 2018 with new faces, a new culture and a new gameplan taking the club to new heights.

Harris revealed that benchmark was placed well before the wins started coming in.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even from the phone calls before Webby was our coach, when he called everyone the belief that he put in us as players has been there right form the beginning.”

Webster himself said he was proud of their efforts so far.

“This is where every team wants to be in the finals — on the biggest test and biggest stage.”

It’s a stage Webster knows having been an assistant coach at the Panthers during their back-to-back premiership wins in the previous two seasons.

But Webster reiterated those fond memories with former boss Ivan Cleary have been put away for Saturday’s match.

“We're good friends but we're not friends this week,” he said.

“No contact with anyone from the Panthers this week.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead the contact will come this Saturday when the Warriors head back to finals footy looking for a challenge and more history.