League
1News

Panthers not buying reports of Shaun Johnson injury

By Zion Dayal, 1Sport Reporter
18 mins ago
Shaun Johnson.

Shaun Johnson. (Source: Photosport)

The Penrith Panthers aren't buying into reports that Warriors playmaker Shaun Johnson may not play on Saturday night due to a leg injury.

The back-to-back champions come in as favourites against the Warriors in Sydney and the news that Johnson is a "50-50" chance isn't phasing them.

Reports suggest Johnson has a lower leg injury which has restricted his training this week.

"We have been playing this game long enough that I'll believe it when the whistle blows if that's true whether it's not. I couldn't care less respectfully of course - it's completely irrelevant," Panthers forward Scott Sorenson told 1News.

"We are expecting him to play. He has been the best player in the competition so we have plans in place trying to combat the good things he can do in the game, forward Isaah Yeo said.

Johnson was absent for the first part of Warriors training yesterday, but coach Andrew Webster downplayed the matter, saying it isn't an uncommon occurrence.

"I haven't heard anything but we probably won't buy into it too much - we will still prepare the same," Panthers lock Liam Martin said.

Whether Johnson plays or not - he's been dubbed by many as the front runner for this year's Dally M and has certainly gained respect from the defending champions.

"I believe they got the best player in the competition at the moment in Shaun, the way he's playing," Sorenson said.

LeagueWarriors

SHARE ME

More Stories

Panthers not surprised Warriors flying high under Webster

Panthers not surprised Warriors flying high under Webster

Under Andrew Webster, the Warriors have achieved their best finish since his old boss Ivan Cleary was at the helm in 2007 - and the two coaches will clash this week in the NRL finals.

Wed, Sep 6

Warriors change wording of 'finals fastpass' offer

Warriors change wording of 'finals fastpass' offer

Consumer NZ's Jon Duffy says the team's website's wording was "confusing".

Wed, Sep 6

3:28

Stacey Jones: 'Without a doubt' Warriors can win NRL this year

Stacey Jones: 'Without a doubt' Warriors can win NRL this year

Tue, Sep 5

Warriors offering 'Finals FastPass' as ticket demand soars

Warriors offering 'Finals FastPass' as ticket demand soars

Mon, Sep 4

Dolphins dominate under-strength Warriors in Brisbane

Dolphins dominate under-strength Warriors in Brisbane

Sat, Sep 2

Warriors weigh up possible playoffs opposition

Warriors weigh up possible playoffs opposition

Thu, Aug 31

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

18 mins ago

Panthers not buying reports of Shaun Johnson injury

Panthers not buying reports of Shaun Johnson injury

19 mins ago

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

37 mins ago

Israeli team grow human embryo model without sperm or egg

Israeli team grow human embryo model without sperm or egg

54 mins ago

Analysis: Pressure builds on France to deliver World Cup glory

Analysis: Pressure builds on France to deliver World Cup glory

2:46pm

WorkSafe looking into incident which saw school student catch fire

WorkSafe looking into incident which saw school student catch fire

2:08pm

Vaping crackdown sees cameras installed in school's toilet corridors

Vaping crackdown sees cameras installed in school's toilet corridors

More from Entertainment

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

The singer's closest friend Mary Austin, to whom he left his house and his possessions, is selling it all — more than 1400 items.

19 mins ago

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on urgent surgery to save baby's life

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on urgent surgery to save baby's life

"Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing," the reality TV star said.

9:52am

Rolling Stones reveal release date for new album, unveil lead single

Rolling Stones reveal release date for new album, unveil lead single

6:16am

Arrest warrant issued for Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker

Arrest warrant issued for Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker

5:00am

'An epiphany': Opera star on his move from rugby field to stage

'An epiphany': Opera star on his move from rugby field to stage

5:00am