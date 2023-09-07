Panthers not buying reports of Shaun Johnson injury

The Penrith Panthers aren't buying into reports that Warriors playmaker Shaun Johnson may not play on Saturday night due to a leg injury.

The back-to-back champions come in as favourites against the Warriors in Sydney and the news that Johnson is a "50-50" chance isn't phasing them.

Reports suggest Johnson has a lower leg injury which has restricted his training this week.

"We have been playing this game long enough that I'll believe it when the whistle blows if that's true whether it's not. I couldn't care less respectfully of course - it's completely irrelevant," Panthers forward Scott Sorenson told 1News.

"We are expecting him to play. He has been the best player in the competition so we have plans in place trying to combat the good things he can do in the game, forward Isaah Yeo said.

Johnson was absent for the first part of Warriors training yesterday, but coach Andrew Webster downplayed the matter, saying it isn't an uncommon occurrence.

"I haven't heard anything but we probably won't buy into it too much - we will still prepare the same," Panthers lock Liam Martin said.

Whether Johnson plays or not - he's been dubbed by many as the front runner for this year's Dally M and has certainly gained respect from the defending champions.

"I believe they got the best player in the competition at the moment in Shaun, the way he's playing," Sorenson said.