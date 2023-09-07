New Zealand
1News

Man in serious condition following 'incident' in Auckland

1:13pm
A police car and two officers near the scene on Maich Road.

A police car and two officers near the scene on Maich Road. (Source: 1News)

An Auckland man has been left seriously injured following an incident today.

Police said it responded to reports of "an incident in Manurewa" on Maich Rd around 12pm.

"The man is in a serious condition but his injuries are not currently thought to be life-threatening," a spokesperson told 1News.

"Police are still establishing how the injuries were inflicted.

"Cordons are in place while Police make enquiries at the address and in the nearby area to locate a person believed to be involved."

Hato Hone St John told 1News it arrived just before noon "with one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle".

"Our ambulance officers assessed one patient, transporting them to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition."

New ZealandAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

New Auckland police car celebrates diverse communities

New Auckland police car celebrates diverse communities

The car's livery depicts the word "hello" in 75 different languages and multiple colours.

1:59pm

Auckland residents win fight against apartment development

Auckland residents win fight against apartment development

An 81-apartment development on the North Shore was stopped, however an expert says density is needed, when done right.

11:41am

6:53

Getting Lost: The Kiwi card game taking the world on an adventure

Getting Lost: The Kiwi card game taking the world on an adventure

5:09am

3:47

Victim speaks out after Ola driver sentenced over indecent assaults

Victim speaks out after Ola driver sentenced over indecent assaults

6:59pm

2:24

Women accused of stealing $40k worth of goods from Akl supermarkets

Women accused of stealing $40k worth of goods from Akl supermarkets

5:22pm

Person dies at South Auckland workplace

Person dies at South Auckland workplace

4:54pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

17 mins ago

Panthers not buying reports of Shaun Johnson injury

Panthers not buying reports of Shaun Johnson injury

18 mins ago

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

36 mins ago

Israeli team grow human embryo model without sperm or egg

Israeli team grow human embryo model without sperm or egg

53 mins ago

Analysis: Pressure builds on France to deliver World Cup glory

Analysis: Pressure builds on France to deliver World Cup glory

2:46pm

WorkSafe looking into incident which saw school student catch fire

WorkSafe looking into incident which saw school student catch fire

2:08pm

Vaping crackdown sees cameras installed in school's toilet corridors

Vaping crackdown sees cameras installed in school's toilet corridors

More from Entertainment

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

The singer's closest friend Mary Austin, to whom he left his house and his possessions, is selling it all — more than 1400 items.

18 mins ago

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on urgent surgery to save baby's life

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on urgent surgery to save baby's life

"Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing," the reality TV star said.

9:52am

Rolling Stones reveal release date for new album, unveil lead single

Rolling Stones reveal release date for new album, unveil lead single

6:16am

Arrest warrant issued for Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker

Arrest warrant issued for Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker

5:00am

'An epiphany': Opera star on his move from rugby field to stage

'An epiphany': Opera star on his move from rugby field to stage

5:00am