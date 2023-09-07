Man in serious condition following 'incident' in Auckland

An Auckland man has been left seriously injured following an incident today.

Police said it responded to reports of "an incident in Manurewa" on Maich Rd around 12pm.

"The man is in a serious condition but his injuries are not currently thought to be life-threatening," a spokesperson told 1News.

"Police are still establishing how the injuries were inflicted.

"Cordons are in place while Police make enquiries at the address and in the nearby area to locate a person believed to be involved."

Hato Hone St John told 1News it arrived just before noon "with one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle".

"Our ambulance officers assessed one patient, transporting them to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition."