'Heartbreaking' — Two-year-old sea lion shot dead in Otago

A two-year-old sea lion was shot dead near Dunedin last week, prompting appeals for information.

The young female was found by a member of the public on the harbour side of Aramoana Beach on Wednesday August 30 - with a necropsy revealing she had been shot.

The sea lion was born on New Year's Day in 2021, and the Department of Conservation (DOC) say she was well known to the community.

Now, DOC is appealing for information surrounding the shooting. They are encouraging people to call them on 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).

A spokesperson said the animal's death was made even “more disappointing” as she didn’t reach breeding age and help grow the region's “vulnerable” population.

“There are currently only 30 breeding-age females on the Otago Peninsula. Last year, we had 21 pups born; of these, only five females survived,” DOC operations manager for Coastal Otago Gabe Davies said.

“Females who survive to breeding age, which is around four years old, are very precious, and this sea lion was well on her way there.

“This event is particularly devastating for the community and the people who closely monitor the local population and have followed this sea lion’s life journey closely.”

DOC, mana whenua, Fisheries NZ, conservation groups and the local community are currently reviewing the Sealion Threat Management plan, which has a clear objective of reducing intentional killings.

It is illegal to disturb, harass, harm, injure or kill a New Zealand sea lion. People who do could face two years in prison, be fined up to $250,000, or both.

New Zealand Sea Lion Trust co-chair Shaun McConkey called the shooting “heartbreaking”.

“Coastal communities in Otago have really begun to understand and embrace the natural return of sea lions to our shores in recent years,” he said.

“Awareness and appreciation have been growing, so it's hugely disappointing that there are still individuals out there undermining that work.”

Te Rūnanga ō Ōtākou Manager Nadia Wesley-Smith said the fact someone intentionally maimed the creature is “absolutely devastating”.

“Sea lions have always been here in the harbour beaches, though in small numbers in recent times. Individual losses such as this represent the absence of future generations.”

The sea lion’s death comes as 1News recently revealed a “disturbing trend” which has seen animals in Aotearoa’s marine ecosystems decapitated.

Earlier this year, a group on Auckland’s Muriwai came across what appeared to be a recently deceased great white shark.

Instead of leaving it and calling the wildlife authorities, they decided to first tie the shark to the back of a car in order to tow it around the beach – with one of the people riding the back of a carcass, like a banana boat. After this they decapitated it and wore its head like a mask.

In late 2022, a dead fur seal was discovered near Wellington. When DOC returned to, they found it’s head cut off.

A deceased dolphin found in late 2021 had the same fate. Authorities also found a mass decapitation event where birds were found on a beach with their heads cut off.

The most recent was in August this year in Whanganui – another fur seal.