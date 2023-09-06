World
1News

Watch: US drunk driver accidentally calls cops on himself

12:38pm

A drunk driver in the US was arrested after he mistakenly called Nebraska police on himself.

The incident was documented in a video posted to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office Facebook page last Friday.

It showed dashcam footage from a patrol car driving down a highway as the man's 911 call plays over the top.

The man reported how he narrowly missed a car coming down the wrong side of the highway.

"I'm on Highway 77 going north and there is somebody that is on the wrong side of the road," he said on the March 2023 call.

"They almost ran me off the road."

The patrol car then turns on its sirens as it spots a car driving down the wrong side of the highway, pulling it over.

The officer approached the car and bodycam footage captured the moment the man making the 911 call realises he was the one driving down the wrong side of the highway.

"Do you know why I stopped you?" the officer asked.

"Yeah, because I was on the wrong side of the road," the driver replied adding he "must have missed an exit".

The driver confirmed he was the person who had called 911 to report a person driving the wrong way down the highway.

The sheriff's office said the man had a blood alcohol content twice over the legal limit.

"Thankfully a Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy was able to arrest this driver before anyone was seriously hurt," the sheriff's office said.

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

McConnell's health episodes not a stroke or seizure - doctor

McConnell's health episodes not a stroke or seizure - doctor

The GOP leader froze up last week during a press conference in Kentucky, unable to respond to a question in the second such episode in a month.

12:53pm

0:58

US 14yo dies after eating incredibly spicy tortilla chip

US 14yo dies after eating incredibly spicy tortilla chip

Harris Wolobah's cause of death has not been determined, though relatives fear it is related to the "one chip challenge" sold by chip brand Paqui.

12:24pm

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio gets 22 years for US Capitol riot

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio gets 22 years for US Capitol riot

10:19am

Air Canada passengers removed after complaining about vomit-covered seats

Air Canada passengers removed after complaining about vomit-covered seats

10:19am

Six men charged with more than 100 child sex offences in QLD

Six men charged with more than 100 child sex offences in QLD

5:30am

Dad charged after allegedly trying to drown his child at WA beach

Dad charged after allegedly trying to drown his child at WA beach

9:44pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

17 mins ago

More migrant work visa scam victims identified

17:32

More migrant work visa scam victims identified

32 mins ago

Three men rescued after sharks attack boat in Coral Sea

Three men rescued after sharks attack boat in Coral Sea

41 mins ago

Commission seeks 'please explain' over petrol price 'anomalies'

Commission seeks 'please explain' over petrol price 'anomalies'

45 mins ago

'Irretrievably broken': Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner

'Irretrievably broken': Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner

47 mins ago

Panthers not surprised Warriors flying high under Webster

Panthers not surprised Warriors flying high under Webster

57 mins ago

National promises 10,000 EV chargers, end to 'ute tax' if elected

National promises 10,000 EV chargers, end to 'ute tax' if elected

More from Entertainment

The Crown 'to end with King Charles' second wedding'

The Crown 'to end with King Charles' second wedding'

Netflix's hit royal drama will come to an end later this year when the sixth and final season airs on the streaming service.

1 min ago

'Irretrievably broken': Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner

'Irretrievably broken': Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner

The 34-year-old singer submitted a petition in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday to officially end his four-year marriage to the actress.

45 mins ago

Cop nabs The Hoff and Rhys Darby on Stewart Island / Rakiura

Cop nabs The Hoff and Rhys Darby on Stewart Island / Rakiura

12:11pm

UK rock duo Royal Blood announce return to NZ

UK rock duo Royal Blood announce return to NZ

11:41am

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

Tue, Sep 5