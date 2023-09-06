Watch: US drunk driver accidentally calls cops on himself

A drunk driver in the US was arrested after he mistakenly called Nebraska police on himself.

The incident was documented in a video posted to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office Facebook page last Friday.

It showed dashcam footage from a patrol car driving down a highway as the man's 911 call plays over the top.

The man reported how he narrowly missed a car coming down the wrong side of the highway.

"I'm on Highway 77 going north and there is somebody that is on the wrong side of the road," he said on the March 2023 call.

"They almost ran me off the road."

The patrol car then turns on its sirens as it spots a car driving down the wrong side of the highway, pulling it over.

The officer approached the car and bodycam footage captured the moment the man making the 911 call realises he was the one driving down the wrong side of the highway.

"Do you know why I stopped you?" the officer asked.

"Yeah, because I was on the wrong side of the road," the driver replied adding he "must have missed an exit".

The driver confirmed he was the person who had called 911 to report a person driving the wrong way down the highway.

The sheriff's office said the man had a blood alcohol content twice over the legal limit.

"Thankfully a Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy was able to arrest this driver before anyone was seriously hurt," the sheriff's office said.