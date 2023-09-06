Business
1News

Warriors change wording of 'finals fastpass' offer

10:04am

The Warriors have had to change their website’s wording around a controversial “finals fastpass”, which will see fans pay $49 for a chance to buy tickets to the upcoming NRL finals.

Initially, many believed the fee guaranteed a seat at the upcoming finals games, but this wasn’t the case. Instead, it meant customers got a better chance at securing tickets. Nothing was guaranteed.

The website now makes it clear that even if you pay the fee, you still might not get a ticket.

So, is it a good deal for fans? Joining Breakfast this morning, Consumer NZ’s Jon Duffy said it all “depends on how big a Warriors fan you are”.

He said that when he first visited the website, he was “confused” by the wording used.

Warriors fans hold up a sign at Mt Smart Stadium.

Warriors fans hold up a sign at Mt Smart Stadium. (Source: Photosport)

“So I had to go and have another look at other reportings where journalists had asked questions to actually understand what was going on.

“It looked as if people were able to join the club for a fee and were guaranteed a ticket to subsequent games."

He said that when businesses are offering “representations in trade”, they are legally required to make sure their wording is unambiguous, honest and understandable.

And while the original wording was definitely confusing, Duffy says the changes they made were sufficient.

“It sounds like the amendments they have made to their wording have addressed that,” he said.

But for those who bought passes before the clarification, Duffy said "there might be a case” to take to the Disputes Tribunal to claim some expenses back.

“For example, if you’ve gone ahead and booked accommodation, if they’ve booked flights to Auckland if you live outside Auckland.”

1News reached out to the Warriors, who said they had no further comment.

LeagueWarriorsBusiness

SHARE ME

More Stories

Stacey Jones: 'Without a doubt' Warriors can win NRL this year

Stacey Jones: 'Without a doubt' Warriors can win NRL this year

Club great and now assistant coach Jones was the captain of the Warriors when they made their first grand final in 2002.

12:59pm

Warriors offering 'Finals FastPass' as ticket demand soars

Warriors offering 'Finals FastPass' as ticket demand soars

The high-flying team has secured a home final in Auckland that will be played at Mt Smart or Eden Park.

Mon, Sep 4

Dolphins dominate under-strength Warriors in Brisbane

Dolphins dominate under-strength Warriors in Brisbane

Sat, Sep 2

Warriors weigh up possible playoffs opposition

Warriors weigh up possible playoffs opposition

Thu, Aug 31

Warriors backing 'bit of a joker' Walker as first-time captain

Warriors backing 'bit of a joker' Walker as first-time captain

Wed, Aug 30

2:01

NRL hints at 'discussion' with Warriors about playoffs venue

NRL hints at 'discussion' with Warriors about playoffs venue

Wed, Aug 30

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

3 mins ago

Climbing expert's safety plea after underdressed pair rescued

4:30

Climbing expert's safety plea after underdressed pair rescued

3 mins ago

LIVE

LIVE: Hipkins speaks after making economic announcement

LIVE: Hipkins speaks after making economic announcement

7 mins ago

Routliffe pulls off stunning comeback to make US Open semis

1:39

Routliffe pulls off stunning comeback to make US Open semis

21 mins ago

UK rock duo Royal Blood announce return to NZ

UK rock duo Royal Blood announce return to NZ

33 mins ago

Labour's 'five economic priorities' if re-elected

Labour's 'five economic priorities' if re-elected

46 mins ago

Gold Coast man and his pet snake spotted surfing together

0:34

Gold Coast man and his pet snake spotted surfing together

More from Entertainment

UK rock duo Royal Blood announce return to NZ

UK rock duo Royal Blood announce return to NZ

The Brighton-based band, known for hits like Figure it Out, Troubles Coming, and Lights Out, will play one show.

21 mins ago

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

West was photographed with his pants down during a boat ride in Italy with his 28-year-old "wife".

12:50pm

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

Tue, Sep 5

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

Tue, Sep 5

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

Tue, Sep 5