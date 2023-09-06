Warriors change wording of 'finals fastpass' offer

The Warriors have had to change their website’s wording around a controversial “finals fastpass”, which will see fans pay $49 for a chance to buy tickets to the upcoming NRL finals.

Initially, many believed the fee guaranteed a seat at the upcoming finals games, but this wasn’t the case. Instead, it meant customers got a better chance at securing tickets. Nothing was guaranteed.

The website now makes it clear that even if you pay the fee, you still might not get a ticket.

So, is it a good deal for fans? Joining Breakfast this morning, Consumer NZ’s Jon Duffy said it all “depends on how big a Warriors fan you are”.

He said that when he first visited the website, he was “confused” by the wording used.

Warriors fans hold up a sign at Mt Smart Stadium. (Source: Photosport)

“So I had to go and have another look at other reportings where journalists had asked questions to actually understand what was going on.

“It looked as if people were able to join the club for a fee and were guaranteed a ticket to subsequent games."

He said that when businesses are offering “representations in trade”, they are legally required to make sure their wording is unambiguous, honest and understandable.

And while the original wording was definitely confusing, Duffy says the changes they made were sufficient.

“It sounds like the amendments they have made to their wording have addressed that,” he said.

But for those who bought passes before the clarification, Duffy said "there might be a case” to take to the Disputes Tribunal to claim some expenses back.

“For example, if you’ve gone ahead and booked accommodation, if they’ve booked flights to Auckland if you live outside Auckland.”

1News reached out to the Warriors, who said they had no further comment.