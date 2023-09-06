Entertainment
1News

UK rock duo Royal Blood announce return to NZ

21 mins ago
Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher of Royal Blood perform on the Pyramid stage during day 3 of Glastonbury Festival.

Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher of Royal Blood perform on the Pyramid stage during day 3 of Glastonbury Festival. (Source: Getty)

British rock duo Royal Blood are set to make their return to New Zealand, with a show planned in Auckland as part of their upcoming tour.

The Brighton-based band, known for hits like Figure it Out, Troubles Coming, and Lights Out, will play at Auckland's Spark Arena on Thursday December 7, kicking off their Australia and NZ tour.

They will be joined by Psychedelic P*rn Crumpets and The Buoys for all Australian shows plus Racing and Elliot & Vincent in Auckland.

"We’re incredibly excited to be announcing these shows in Australia and New Zealand in December this year. We haven’t toured over there since 2018, so we can’t wait to get back out there. It’s been far too long," the band said in a statement.

Presales for the show begin tomorrow at 3pm, with sales kicking off on Monday, September 11 at 3pm.

Tickets will be available via Frontier Touring's website.

EntertainmentMusicAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

West was photographed with his pants down during a boat ride in Italy with his 28-year-old "wife".

12:50pm

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

The 44-year-old reality star is expecting a baby with her rock star husband Travis Barker, and his band had to postpone a string of tour dates when she took ill on Friday.

Tue, Sep 5

Stormzy headlines 2024 Laneway Festival lineup

Stormzy headlines 2024 Laneway Festival lineup

Tue, Sep 5

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

Tue, Sep 5

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

Tue, Sep 5

Global search for iconic Beatles bass missing for decades

Global search for iconic Beatles bass missing for decades

Mon, Sep 4

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

4 mins ago

Climbing expert's safety plea after underdressed pair rescued

4:30

Climbing expert's safety plea after underdressed pair rescued

4 mins ago

LIVE

LIVE: Hipkins speaks after making economic announcement

LIVE: Hipkins speaks after making economic announcement

7 mins ago

Routliffe pulls off stunning comeback to make US Open semis

1:39

Routliffe pulls off stunning comeback to make US Open semis

21 mins ago

UK rock duo Royal Blood announce return to NZ

UK rock duo Royal Blood announce return to NZ

33 mins ago

Labour's 'five economic priorities' if re-elected

Labour's 'five economic priorities' if re-elected

46 mins ago

Gold Coast man and his pet snake spotted surfing together

0:34

Gold Coast man and his pet snake spotted surfing together

More from Entertainment

UK rock duo Royal Blood announce return to NZ

UK rock duo Royal Blood announce return to NZ

The Brighton-based band, known for hits like Figure it Out, Troubles Coming, and Lights Out, will play one show.

21 mins ago

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

West was photographed with his pants down during a boat ride in Italy with his 28-year-old "wife".

12:50pm

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

Tue, Sep 5

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

Tue, Sep 5

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

Tue, Sep 5