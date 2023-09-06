UK rock duo Royal Blood announce return to NZ

British rock duo Royal Blood are set to make their return to New Zealand, with a show planned in Auckland as part of their upcoming tour.

The Brighton-based band, known for hits like Figure it Out, Troubles Coming, and Lights Out, will play at Auckland's Spark Arena on Thursday December 7, kicking off their Australia and NZ tour.

They will be joined by Psychedelic P*rn Crumpets and The Buoys for all Australian shows plus Racing and Elliot & Vincent in Auckland.

"We’re incredibly excited to be announcing these shows in Australia and New Zealand in December this year. We haven’t toured over there since 2018, so we can’t wait to get back out there. It’s been far too long," the band said in a statement.

Presales for the show begin tomorrow at 3pm, with sales kicking off on Monday, September 11 at 3pm.

Tickets will be available via Frontier Touring's website.