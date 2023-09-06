Two killed after fiery Horowhenua crash involving truck on SH57

Police say two people have been killed as a result of a crash, involving a truck, at an intersection in Horowhenua.

Emergency services were called to the crash in the small town of Shannon just after 3pm at the intersection of State Highway 57 and Kara Road.

"The road remains closed," a police spokesperson said tonight.

"Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing."

St John responded to the crash with one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

A local resident told the Herald that they saw a car bursting into flames after being hit by a Fonterra truck. The company confirmed one of its vehicles was involved.

“I can see a Fonterra milk tanker down there,” he told the Herald.

“There was quite a loud bang when we were sitting at the table [at home] so we stood up and saw the smoke coming from the front of the tanker.

"There was smoke coming from the car too. Then it burst into flames. The flames were as high as the tanker."

Shannon is located 28 kilometres southwest of Palmerston North and home to just under 1600 people.