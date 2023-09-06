Six injured after huge fire in central Invercargill

Six people have been injured after a huge fire broke out in central Invercargill early this morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand received multiple calls at around 1am on Dee Street at the historic Pall Mall Arcade.

Initially, two fire trucks were deployed, but this was quickly increased to seven trucks and a fire investigator.

Upon arrival, FENZ said the fire was "well involved", with crews working through the early morning to extinguish the flames.

St John said on person was transported to hospital in a serious condition, while a number of others were treated at the scene.

Due to the fire, State Highway 6 is closed to northbound traffic only between Victoria Ave and Tay Street.

The southbound lane has reopened with a 30km/h speed limit in place.