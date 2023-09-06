Health
Lead, mercury fears fuel seaweed tonic warning

44 mins ago
MPI are urging people not to drink the tonic.

MPI are urging people not to drink the tonic. (Source: Supplied)

The Ministry of Primary Industries is urging anyone with a bottle of "NZ Focuidan" seaweed tonic to avoid drinking it and throw it out.

The product is being sold in glass bottles of different sizes, either unlabelled or with a green "NZ Focuidan" label.

The drink, which MPI said is being sold through informal channels and local markets, makes "concerning prohibited therapeutic claims".

"Consumers should not be led by these claims," New Zealand Food Safety's Vincent Arbuckle said.

"The tonic presents a concerning food safety risk because it has not been through the required checks and balances to make sure it is safe to consume," he explained.

"Seaweed can contain chemical hazards such as inorganic arsenic, lead, cadmium, and mercury.

The label on some of the seaweed tonic bottles.

The label on some of the seaweed tonic bottles. (Source: Supplied)

"NZ Focuidan is made with seaweed, which can be high in iodine. Without proper controls, treatments and dosage information, iodine can be dangerous, particularly to those with thyroid conditions."

The product hasn't been registered under the Food Act, Arbuckle added.

"If you have bought this product... do not consume it and throw it out."

There have been no reports of illness associated with the drink so far.

