Lea Faka-Tonga - Celebrating Tongan Language Week

By Grace Thomas, 1News Reporter
Tongan language celebrations have been in full force at Ōtāhuhu Primary School this week.

The school has 150 Tongan students on its roll, with 90 of those in the Tongan bilingual unit.

Principal Jenny Bernard says they're lucky to have such a strong community.

"We want to strengthen the language, because it's the best tool we could possibly have."

Molavia Pulupuna, head of the bilingual unit, agrees.

"Being bilingual and speaking more than one language is your superpower.

"If you have the opportunity to learn another language or if you're lucky like me where your parents and grandparents speak it, count yourself lucky and embrace it."

The latest figures from Stats NZ show more than 35,000 people can speak the Tongan language (including non-Tongans) in Aotearoa. 40% of New Zealand-born Tongans can speak the language.

This year, we've seen Tongan culture and language take over the big screen too.

Red, White & Brass hit cinemas in March, inspired by a true story of Tongan super fans willing to do anything to see their team play in the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

JP Foliaki played main character Maka in the film.

He told Breakfast celebrating Tongan Language Week is about being proud of your identity.

"It's also about remembering the values taught to us by our parents and families - and the sacrifices they made to migrate from Tonga to New Zealand."

He said it's been inspiring to see how Red, White and Brass was received by audiences.

"We definitely don't get as many opportunities to tell our stories but I think the film is evidence our stories are important.

"Even though it's a Tongan story, the themes are universal."

Tongan Language Week runs until Saturday.

