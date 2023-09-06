Jessica Mutch McKay: The two Chrises behind the scenes

Analysis: This week marks the beginning of the election campaign proper as the two Chrises get out and about. So what are they like on the campaign trail? Political Editor Jessica Mutch McKay is there behind the scenes.

On the road, on the hustings, on the campaign trail. Whatever you call it, it's about politicians getting out and about into the community and vying for votes.

Think town hall meetings, human hoardings and walkabouts — it's all part of the election fun and political reporters have a front-row seat.

We see how they look when the cameras are turned away.

In the last few months, Chris Hipkins seems to have become more comfortable having cameras on him. Some politicians, like David Shearer or Phil Goff, would be "on" in front of the cameras and less so behind the scenes.

But Hipkins seems mostly unselfconscious about how he appears.

Hipkins will pause for a selfie and offer a "hi" as he walks past. He's particularly good with children, which is understandable since he has two small kids at home.

Chris Hipkins waves to the public as he makes his way to a FIFA football game. (Source: Sunday)

He has his moments, but mostly chats easily with people when it comes to topics that are in his wheelhouse. He's more comfortable doing one-liners on political opponents at Parliament, but he's also cheery out and about on the campaign. He's getting more comfortable in these situations, among "real", everyday people and out of the beltway.

A veteran politician, he knows a media entourage is part of the gig.

He's very conscious of camera operators walking backwards and making sure photographers don't back into lampposts.

After navigating the narrow corridors of a Newtown medical centre with his large contingent on Monday, he listened and chatted easily with medical staff, bringing in Health Minister Ayesha Verrall for a few pointed questions from the public.

He seems to be revelling in campaign life and gaining in confidence, despite the polls.

Meanwhile, at National's campaign launch over the weekend, William and Olivia Luxon talked about their dad's inability to leave a room without talking to people, and that's exactly what we are seeing when it comes to his campaigning too.

His natural state appears to be energised and "on" — but this isn't just for the cameras, he's "on" all the time.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon at the policy announcement today. (Source: 1News)

The National leader waved signs and gave thumbs up to passing cars by Wellington's Mt Victoria Tunnel yesterday, and when he arrived he went down the line greeting supporters with a handshake and a pat on the back.

All — except disgraced former National MP Aaron Gilmore who he skilfully sidestepped after a whisper from a member of staff.

He does this with camera operators and journalists too. He'll remember names and greet people. He's a fast walker (too fast for poor camera operators trying to walk backwards) and is always looking for a wave or a beep.

His tendency for a long chat might have to be curbed a bit, if he gets the top job, otherwise a quick photo op would last all day.

Sometimes on TV, he can come across as unnatural, but in real life, when he's more relaxed and less intent on hammering home campaign messaging, people seem to connect with him easily.

For Christopher Luxon, this level of scrutiny and attention is new with the added layer of full-time police protection. If he absorbs the pressure well it will be a warm-up to what his life could be like after October 14.