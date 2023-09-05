US flight makes U-turn after passenger's diarrhoea

A flight en route to Spain from Atlanta was forced to turn around after a passenger suffered from a “medical emergency”, with flight audio suggesting the person suffered from diarrhoea “all the way through” the plane.

Two hours into its journey from Atlanta to Barcelona, the Delta Air Lines Flight 194 made a U-turn and returned to its point of departure.

In a post to X (previously Twitter), an aviation enthusiast appears to have found the moment the pilots decided to turn around, using data and audio from LiveATC.net.

In the recording, a pilot can be heard saying: “This is a biohazard issue.”

“We’ve had a passenger who’s had diarrhoea all the way through the airplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta.”

In a statement to Business Insider, Delta said the turn-around was caused by a “medical issue”.

"Delta flight 194 from Atlanta to Barcelona returned to Atlanta following an onboard medical issue," a spokesperson for the airline said.

"Our teams worked as quickly and safely as possible to thoroughly clean the airplane and get our customers to their final destination. We sincerely apologize to our customers for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans."

The flight eventually reached its destination eight hours later than scheduled, according to Flightradar24.