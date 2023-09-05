New Zealand
New flavour and old favourites in Cadbury Roses refresh

12:06pm
Box of Cadbury Roses. (Source: Cadbury)

There is a brand new flavour, and some old favourites have returned, as Cadbury Roses refreshes its offerings.

It has been known for a while that Strawberry Crème, Orange Crème, and Peppermint Crème are making a comeback.

However, today Cadbury also confirmed new flavour Passionfruit Delight will be making its way into the well-known chocolate variety box.

It will have a soft centre encased in Old Gold dark chocolate.

It comes after Cadbury changed Roses up back in 2018, removing some of the soft centre offerings and introducing white raspberry and vanilla nougat flavours.

The refreshed Roses offerings will be in stores around NZ later this month.

List of all the flavours in new box:

  • Classic Milk
  • Hazelnut Swirl
  • Vanilla Nougat
  • Classic Caramel
  • Caramel Deluxe
  • Turkish Delight
  • Orange Crème
  • Strawberry Crème
  • Peppermint Crème
  • Passionfruit Delight
