Kiwi triathlete slams into barrier in scary bike crash

3:50pm

Kiwi triathlete Nicole van der Kaay was lucky to avoid serious injury after slamming into a barrier during the bike section of a Super League Triathlon event in Toulouse.

The New Zealand Olympian was accidentally knocked into a barrier by Italian rider Alice Betto.

Betto also happens to be van der Kaay's Scorpions team-mate.

The crash saw Betto accidentally swerve in front of van der Kaay, forcing her into the crowd barrier to avoid her.

The Kiwi rider then came off her bike in spectacular fashion, grabbing at the barrier to try and break her fall.

Luckily, van der Kaay was left uninjured. She posted footage of the accident to her Instagram, explaining how she didn't blame her team-mate for the crash.

“Hey everyone in the comments this was an accident, which unfortunately happens in racing.

“Alice apologised and is deeply sorry. I’m fine also, no broken bones!”

British triathlete Kate Waugh went on to win the race, which was held over the weekend.

