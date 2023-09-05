New Zealand
1News

Former Afghani refugee excited for first AIMS Games tournament

By Sam Kelway, 1News Reporter
12:18pm

Three years ago Samana Bamyani's life looked very different to how it is today.

The Tauranga Intermediate student is competing in her first AIMS Games tournament, something she could only dream about a few years ago.

"It was pretty scary because they had like guns."

The former Afghani refugee and her family were forced to flee when the US pulled its troops from Afghanistan in 2021.

They arrived in New Zealand in March last year and the talented and football obsessed 12-year-old is signing up for all she can.

"I felt happy and free and I enjoy doing stuff here like playing football and trying new things."

AIMS Games has been has been a staple for intermediate-aged school kids for two decades now.

This year is set to be a record breaker with 11,733 competitors set to take park in Tauranga's week-long showcase.

There are 373 schools from across the country taking part in 25 disciplines.

Basketball is on the bounce with 1583 players including 155 playing the 3x3 version, and more that 1800 athletes across football and futsal.

One of those teams, Ilminster Intermediate, is thrilled to be involved following a challenging and weather affected year.

Coach and teacher, Nikolai Mastrovich, says being here is something the students will treasure in the years to come.

"To actually get here, we know this group of kids will have an experience they'll remember for the rest of their life."

