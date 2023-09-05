Health
Expert weighs in on couples who switch side of bed they sleep on

8:44pm

After a California couple recently set TikTok ablaze when they revealed they regularly switch which side of the bed they sleep on, Seven Sharp decided to ask for some expert advice on the matter.

The TikTok, posted by Angelina Murphy, handle @renovatingourhome, has racked up millions of views since being posted last month.

"OK I really need to know if we are alone in this — do you randomly pick which side of the bed you are going to sleep on?" Murphy queried in the video.

"We do not have a regular side of the bed that we sleep on. It's never discussed, we just randomly pick a side where we sleep."

Her admission elicited shocked responses from those who watched.

"This is the craziest thing I've ever heard," one person wrote.

"I'm single, and I have a side of my bed," joked another.

"Slept on my wife's side once and felt like I was in someone else's home entirely," one comment read.

So what does an expert think, is it common for couples to regularly change what side of the bed they sleep on?

Seven Sharp asked MindWorks psychologist Sara Chatwin for her thoughts on the thorny issue.

"It is so not common for couples to switch sleeping sides and while we like to think of ourselves as spontaneous," she said, agreeing with most of the TikTok commenters.

"The research would suggest that as humans we love a pattern and we love routine, so when we find a side of the bed that we like and works for us we want to stick with it."

Chatwin also explained what a person's chosen sleeping side of the bed says about their personality.

"There is only tenuous research into this, but it says people who sleep on the right side of the bed tend to use their right side of the brain more and vice versa."

The right side of the brain is used for creativity while the left side is the more logical, mathematical side.

"I wouldn't put money of any of that stuff though, it's just jolly good fun," Chatwin said.

Her final point was that whatever you do, make sure "you don't get up on the wrong side of the bed".

