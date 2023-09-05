Exhausted climbers rescued from near Mt Cook summit

A rescue helicopter carried out a complex mission above 3300 metres yesterday afternoon when two climbers became stuck near the summit of Aoraki/Mt Cook.

At 3.45pm the Rescue Coordination Centre (RCCNZ) responded to reports that two climbers near the mountain's summit became exhausted and needed to be airlifted to safety.

An emergency medical helicopter from Queenstown was deployed, but because of the high altitude, some adjustments needed to be made.

"Due to the altitude of where the climbers were located, the crew of the helicopter needed to make it lighter, they did this by reconfiguring the machine with less equipment than they would normally carry, to ensure it could safely operate at the altitude required," RCCNZ senior search and rescue officer Julian Tovey said.

With an Alpine Cliff Rescue team member aboard, the chopper made its way up the mountain, reaching the climbing party by 6.45pm.

They were winched aboard and flown to Mt Cook Village, arriving at around 7pm.

Helicopters Otago winch operator Jodi Burton said the climbers were relieved and had made the right decision to call for help when they did.

Burton also said the weather conditions worked in their favour and they were lucky to carry out a rescue with fading light.

Tovey said it was one of the highest altitude rescues coordinated by RCCNZ for some time.

"While there have previously been rescues at the summit, this rescue was just as complex as a summit rescue."