A bus driver is in hospital in a serious condition after his vehicle collided with two vehicles in Auckland's Mt Eden this afternoon.

Police said the bus driver appeared to have fallen ill behind the wheel.

The three-vehicle crash occurred on Dominion Rd at around 12.40pm.

"The driver of the bus appears to have suffered a medical event and has been taken to hospital in a serious condition," a police spokesperson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"No one has been injured in the crash."