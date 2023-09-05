Business
1News

Apple to unveil new iPhone 15 next week - and a new charger

41 mins ago
Apple's new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro devices will join Android phones in using a USB-C charging port.

Apple's new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro devices will join Android phones in using a USB-C charging port. (Source: Getty)

Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro on September 13, but the new devices will sport a more inclusive hardware feature.

The phone will require a USB-C charging cable, the same type of charger used by competitors like Samsung as well as most Android devices.

The change follows a European Union (EU) law introduced in September 2021 requiring phone manufacturers to adopt a common charging connection by December 2024 to cut down on waste and save consumers money.

To continue selling new phones in Europe, Apple is forced to ditch its signature Lightning charging cable it has paired with handheld devices since the release of the iPhone 5 in 2012.

Most new Apple products, including recent iPad and MacBook models, already use a USB-C charger, but the company had argued against the EU mandate.

"Strict regulation mandating just one type of connector stifles innovation rather than encouraging it, which in turn will harm consumers in Europe and around the world," an Apple representative told the BBC in 2021 after the law was proposed.

However last October, following the Council of the EU's final approval of the law, Apple committed to ditching the Lightning cable in order to meet the directive.

Announcing the change at a Wall Street Journal event, Apple's Greg Joswiak said the company would "have to comply, we have no choice as we do around the world to comply to local laws, but we think the approach would’ve been better environmentally and for our customers to not have a government be that prescriptive".

USB-C is widely considered to offer faster data transfer speeds.

The sweeping change means the USB-C port will be consistently required across a whole range of electronic devices such as mobile phones, tablets and headphones in EU nations.

Though it is unclear if the charging port change will be made globally, the tech giant is less likely to make a different version of the device solely for the European market.

The EU estimated that consumers will save "up to €250m (NZ$455m) a year on unnecessary charger purchases" and reduce waste by 11,000 tonnes per year.

WorldTechnologyBusiness

SHARE ME

More Stories

Qantas boss resigns early amid airline's controversies

Qantas boss resigns early amid airline's controversies

After 22 years with the airline, including 15 as its leader, today will be Alan Joyce's final day in the job.

11:25am

Couple shocked after Facebook Marketplace business shut down

Couple shocked after Facebook Marketplace business shut down

A New Plymouth couple are crying foul after being locked out of a Facebook Marketplace account from which they run their business and generate their livelihood.

Mon, Sep 4

Mighty Ape launches Mighty Mobile as it jumps into telco arena

Mighty Ape launches Mighty Mobile as it jumps into telco arena

Mon, Aug 28

Subway hopes to modernise stores in billion dollar deal

Subway hopes to modernise stores in billion dollar deal

Sat, Aug 26

Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte turns 20, whether you like it or not

Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte turns 20, whether you like it or not

Fri, Aug 25

India's lunar rover takes a walk on the moon's surface

India's lunar rover takes a walk on the moon's surface

Fri, Aug 25

0:18

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

2 mins ago

'What next!' Helen Clark stunned at Seymour's Kate Sheppard quip

0:47

'What next!' Helen Clark stunned at Seymour's Kate Sheppard quip

9 mins ago

Two arrested for allegedly damaging Great Wall of China with excavator

Two arrested for allegedly damaging Great Wall of China with excavator

24 mins ago

Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting Man U legend Roy Keane

Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting Man U legend Roy Keane

39 mins ago

Problem gambling not about individuals but addictive machines, harmful products

11:14

Problem gambling not about individuals but addictive machines, harmful products

41 mins ago

Apple to unveil new iPhone 15 next week - and a new charger

Apple to unveil new iPhone 15 next week - and a new charger

46 mins ago

Stacey Jones: 'Without a doubt' Warriors can win NRL this year

Stacey Jones: 'Without a doubt' Warriors can win NRL this year

More from Entertainment

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

West was photographed with his pants down during a boat ride in Italy with his 28-year-old "wife".

55 mins ago

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

The 44-year-old reality star is expecting a baby with her rock star husband Travis Barker, and his band had to postpone a string of tour dates when she took ill on Friday.

11:10am

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

5:17am

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

5:00am

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

Mon, Sep 4