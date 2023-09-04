Warriors offering 'Finals FastPass' as ticket demand soars

The Warriors are giving fans the option of buying a "Finals FastPass" as ticket demand soars.

The high-flying team has secured a home finals game in Auckland that will be played at either Mt Smart or Eden Park. The NRL has yet to announce which venue will host the game, with Eden Park able to deliver more bums on seats.

The game could be as soon as next week if the Warriors lose to the Panthers over in Penrith this weekend.

If they manage to pull off an upset, the team will get an extra week off ahead of a preliminary final on the weekend of September 23-24.

With ticket demand high, the Warriors are offering a "Finals Fast Pass" which costs fans $49 to register.

"A Finals FastPass gives you priority access to finals tickets, member presale event during game week. Limit 6 to 8 tickets per account (venue dependent)," the club's website states.

The fee doesn't guarantee you will nab the tickets, but it gives you a better chance.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George told Stuff the move comes as the club has been inundated with ticket inquiries from the faithful.

"We’re having a lot of people ring up trying to work out how to get that and it’s a bit too late to sign up now to be a member for $299, so we’ve created one that gives people an opportunity to be involved in that pre-sale as a non-ticketed member," he said.

George was also asked where the finals game would be held but said he had also been in the dark over the venue selection.